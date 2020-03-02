PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Brenda Waugh

Press Release

Receive press releases from Brenda Waugh: By Email RSS Feeds:

West Virginia Basic Mediation Training Announced


Local attorney and mediator, Brenda Waugh with Waugh Law & Mediation has organized and will participate in a Basic Mediation Training sponsored by the West Virginia Bar on June 17-18, 2020.

Leesburg, VA, March 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Local attorney/mediator, Brenda Waugh, will participate in an upcoming program sponsored by West Virginia State Bar on June 17-18, 2020. The Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee organizes Basic Mediation Training.

Chairperson and State Bar President, Monica Haddad, has been working with Waugh, Chairperson of the Sub-Committee on Training and Education, to develop the program. Every other year, the State Bar sponsors this introductory level training for mediators that lasts two days. The training brings together groups of experienced lawyer-mediators, faculty from West Virginia University, and new mediators, interested in learning the skills and methods to be able to help litigants find common ground.

Professor Will Rhee of WVU will be creating the introductory portion of the program. Waugh will be assisting both Professor Rhee and U.S. Magistrate Court Judge Michael John Aloi of the Northern District of West Virginia with their presentations. The second day of the training will provide attendees with a chance to put their new skills into practice. Members of the sub-committee will be joining us to act as coaches in a variety of role plays that involve factual situations ranging from an estate dispute to an auto accident.

Brenda Waugh is an attorney and mediator with offices located in Leesburg, Virginia and Charles Town, West Virginia.
Contact Information
Waugh Law & Mediation
Brenda Waugh
304-728-3660
Contact
brendawaugh.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Brenda Waugh
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help