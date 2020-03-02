West Virginia Basic Mediation Training Announced

Press Releases Brenda Waugh Press Release

Local attorney and mediator, Brenda Waugh with Waugh Law & Mediation has organized and will participate in a Basic Mediation Training sponsored by the West Virginia Bar on June 17-18, 2020.

Leesburg, VA, March 02, 2020 --(



Chairperson and State Bar President, Monica Haddad, has been working with Waugh, Chairperson of the Sub-Committee on Training and Education, to develop the program. Every other year, the State Bar sponsors this introductory level training for mediators that lasts two days. The training brings together groups of experienced lawyer-mediators, faculty from West Virginia University, and new mediators, interested in learning the skills and methods to be able to help litigants find common ground.



Professor Will Rhee of WVU will be creating the introductory portion of the program. Waugh will be assisting both Professor Rhee and U.S. Magistrate Court Judge Michael John Aloi of the Northern District of West Virginia with their presentations. The second day of the training will provide attendees with a chance to put their new skills into practice. Members of the sub-committee will be joining us to act as coaches in a variety of role plays that involve factual situations ranging from an estate dispute to an auto accident.



Brenda Waugh

304-728-3660



brendawaugh.com



