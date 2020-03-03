Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases South Jersey Catering Press Release

Receive press releases from South Jersey Catering: By Email RSS Feeds: South Jersey Catering Adds Party Rentals to Service

South Jersey Catering is now offering all aspects of party rentals such as tents, chairs, table, entertainment, chocolate fountains, flowers and much more.

Medford, NJ, March 03, 2020 --(



Since they have over 20 years experience in South Jersey catering for your total solution, you can be assured that you have chosen the perfect catering and rental company. Every staff member has been extra trained and is managed to every detail during your event. And of course, an owner is always present during your event. They are also experienced with being very reactive to unforeseen events that other wise would ruin your event. They think quick on our feet. They look forward to speaking with you to make your next event unforgettable.



South Jersey Catering pride themselves with chef quality catering. From appetizers, to drink service, to the main course choices to the luscious deserts.



They love serving their customers all around South Jersey. They pride themselves to not only having great tasing and quality food but they up with all the current trends. Meaning they can do any kind of catering from traditional to today’s popular trends.



They also have excellent breakfast catering offering local premium coffee. Whether it is just a coffee catering event or with many of our breakfast food options. They still stress on every detail even for a breakfast catering event.



South Jersey Catering is very proud of their many different types of food catering but they are also very proud of their rentals as well. They can make every event special from start to finish with their almost limitless amount of items to make your special day complete and successful all from one company.



Their party rentals include everything from tents, to chairs, to lighting, to entertainment, to multiple food & drink stations, etc. If you can think it, most likely they have already done it.



Here are what some of their customers are saying “Our event was great, thanks so much for all your help in planning this for us.” and “Thank you so much!!! We couldn’t have asked for a better job done by you and your staff.” and “OMG, I’m so glad I called you, I didn’t even realize how much work was involved in doing a backyard wedding. You made our special day. Thank you again.”



No matter what your event needs, South Jersey Catering has your solution.



Please contact them at 1-609-785-3100. Medford, NJ, March 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- South Jersey Catering is very happy to now offer all aspects of party rentals, such as, tents, chairs, table, entertainment, dance floors, chocolate fountains, flowers, valets, and much more.Since they have over 20 years experience in South Jersey catering for your total solution, you can be assured that you have chosen the perfect catering and rental company. Every staff member has been extra trained and is managed to every detail during your event. And of course, an owner is always present during your event. They are also experienced with being very reactive to unforeseen events that other wise would ruin your event. They think quick on our feet. They look forward to speaking with you to make your next event unforgettable.South Jersey Catering pride themselves with chef quality catering. From appetizers, to drink service, to the main course choices to the luscious deserts.They love serving their customers all around South Jersey. They pride themselves to not only having great tasing and quality food but they up with all the current trends. Meaning they can do any kind of catering from traditional to today’s popular trends.They also have excellent breakfast catering offering local premium coffee. Whether it is just a coffee catering event or with many of our breakfast food options. They still stress on every detail even for a breakfast catering event.South Jersey Catering is very proud of their many different types of food catering but they are also very proud of their rentals as well. They can make every event special from start to finish with their almost limitless amount of items to make your special day complete and successful all from one company.Their party rentals include everything from tents, to chairs, to lighting, to entertainment, to multiple food & drink stations, etc. If you can think it, most likely they have already done it.Here are what some of their customers are saying “Our event was great, thanks so much for all your help in planning this for us.” and “Thank you so much!!! We couldn’t have asked for a better job done by you and your staff.” and “OMG, I’m so glad I called you, I didn’t even realize how much work was involved in doing a backyard wedding. You made our special day. Thank you again.”No matter what your event needs, South Jersey Catering has your solution.Please contact them at 1-609-785-3100. Contact Information South Jersey Catering

Edward G. Wickham

1-609-785-3100



www.South-Jersey-Catering.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from South Jersey Catering Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend