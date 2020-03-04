Vetrano Lawyer Lydia Terrill Has Case Note Published in “Pennsylvania Family Lawyer”

Press Releases Vetrano & Vetrano Press Release

Vetrano family lawyer Lydia Terrill recently had the honor of educating family attorneys across the state of Pennsylvania by writing a case note for the Pennsylvania Bar Association Family Law Section publication, “Pennsylvania Family Lawyer.”

The case note, entitled “The PFA Court has Broad Authority to Enter Temporary Custody Orders,” involves custody provisions in a temporary Protection From Abuse (PFA) order. After examining the case, Ms. Terrill noted that “[T]he court is making a clear statement regarding the harm that domestic violence can cause children … that it is the PFA court’s authority (and duty) to enter interim custody orders if [the court] finds that this type of household domestic violence is occurring.”



Ms. Terrill also noted that decision by the court to award temporary custody under a PFA order without conducting a full-blown custody hearing “could lead to an abuse by some litigants to try to get a ‘backdoor custody modification’.”



Family law attorneys in Pennsylvania view having a case note published in “Pennsylvania Family Lawyer” to be an honor. The Pennsylvania Bar Association Family Law Section says that the purpose of these case notes is to educate family attorneys across the state of Pennsylvania on new law, proposed new laws and rules and trends in family law. Ms. Terrill’s case note was published in Volume 41, Issue No. 4 of the magazine.



Lydia S. Terrill is an associate attorney at Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. She concentrates her practice exclusively in the area of family law, which includes divorce, child support, custody, alimony, and property settlement agreements. Ms. Terrill is a member of the Doris Jonas Freed Inn of Court and Montgomery Bar Association, and is active in local community events.



Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is a family-centric divorce and family law firm located in King of Prussia, a community along Philadelphia’s Main Line. The firm’s family attorneys are focused on family law matters, including divorce, child custody, alimony and child support, and are committed to serving clients’ best interests and the best interests of the family.



