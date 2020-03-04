Us Army’s Evaluation of Two Vehicle Protection Systems to be Assessed at Future Armored Vehicles: Protection Systems USA

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receiving an $11 million contract from the US Army for evaluation, the two vehicle protection systems chosen are Gold Sponsor Leonardo DRS as well as Rafael’s Trophy VPS, and the Rheinmetall and Unified Business Technologies (UBT) StrikeShield APS. This evaluation effort will commence this October, which will provide an opportunity for integration onto current and future US armored platforms and be conducted by the new Vehicle Protection Systems (VPS) program office.



With this in mind, SMi Group’s 2nd annual Future Armored Vehicles: Protection Systems USA 2020 will reconvene on June 11th and 12th in Arlington, USA.



The two-day conference will include Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Ramos, PM, Vehicle Protection Systems, Stryker Brigade Combat Team, US Army relaying the VPS evaluation discussion on day-one of the event, presenting on "Evaluating the US Army Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems Portfolio" covering:



• Balancing the need for different systems to overcome different threat profiles

• Data and cyber implications of target identification and response

• Managing interoperability considerations and ensuring different systems on different vehicles work coherently and efficiently



SMi Group are also delighted to have Leonardo as a Gold Sponsor and Rheinmetall Defence as a Sponsor for this year’s event where senior representatives will provide briefings on the various ways to integrate Active Protection Systems (APS) and the emerging architectures necessary to support it.



Focusing on the software developments within vehicle protection systems, this year delegates can expect to hear exclusive updates from leading military and industry experts on; modular technology, hard/soft kill systems, integrated mission systems and the future of the technology, data management considerations and more.



Future Armored Vehicles: Protection Systems USA 2020

June 11 – 12 2020

Arlington, USA



Proudly Sponsored by: Gold Sponsor: Leonardo | Sponsor: Rheinmetall Defence



