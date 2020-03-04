NDILC Introduces Ten Women Leadership Principles

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The National Association of Women in... Press Release

Irvine, CA, March 04, 2020 --(



"After several months of curating to bring the best universal modern set of leadership principles, we are extremely proud to present NDILC's Ten Women Leadership Principles," stated Desiree Patno, CEO & President of NAWRB. "Our revolutionary unique platform of women senior executive leaders from the most diverse industries impacts Quality of Life with everything that touches land: the real estate ecosystem."



In the upcoming weeks, each of these principles will be presented in detail with a personal message from an NDILC member about her experiences applying these principles to her professional and personal life. Share, engage, and practice every day at all levels of leadership. Be the storyteller!



NDILC's Ten Women Leadership Principles



1. Acknowledge Trailblazers: Know and learn from the women who came before you. We are all standing on the shoulders of giants.



2. Keep Achieving: Effective leaders always keep learning. There is always something to learn and improve upon.



3. Believe: Whatever the mind can conceive, it can achieve.



4. Pass the Torch: Give opportunities to future generations of women. Your legacy will be the people you help along the journey.



5. Know Yourself: Be authentic and lead in a way that is true to you. Own your unique talents and strengths, and empower those around you.



6. Speak Out: Unconscious bias is present, but ignoring it only perpetuates it. Take a stand and speak out.



7. Listen: Never assume anything about anyone. Everyone has their own story that makes them who they are.



8. Be Present: Sharing your time is one of the most valuable gifts you can give. Do it with intention by truly being present.



9. Prepare for the Future: Women with advanced skills today will be ready for tomorrow's challenges.



10. Lead by Example: Inclusion isn't enough. Press for parity and strive for excellence in everything.



Stay tuned for future articles that will expound on each of these principles to assist women professionals in applying them to their individual goals.



About NDILC

The NDILC is dedicated to raising the number of women leaders and growing women's employment and empowerment at all levels in the housing ecosystem. The Council comprised of senior executive women, works diligently toward gender equality and obtaining equal opportunity for women across America. To learn more about the NDILC, please visit www.NAWRB.com/NDILC/.



About NAWRB

