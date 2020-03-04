Quantum Design and Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc. Announce Collaboration

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America,... Press Release

Companies launch the R-98 Compressor, a variable-speed helium compressor, developed for use with cryogen-free instrumentation.

Allentown, PA, March 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Quantum Design (QD) and Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc. (SCAI) announce a new collaboration in order to bring innovative new products and related technology into the market. As part of this agreement, the two companies are pleased to announce the launch of a new variable speed helium compressor developed for use with cryogen-free instrumentation.The new R-98 double inverter-driven helium compressor, the first in SHI's new Revolution™ Series, is compatible with a range of SHI's Gifford-McMahon and Pulse Tube two-stage cryocoolers. The new compressor represents the state of the art in "energy smart" helium compressors that reduce the operating costs of cryogenically-cooled instrumentation. Variable speed operation is not only energy efficient, but also reduces servicing requirements of traditional single-speed compressors. In addition, low speed operation translates into lower vibrations at the cold head, which enables sensitive measuring instrumentation to operate in a low noise environment, while high speed operation allows for faster cooldown time of the cold head. The R-98 features remote control operation, extensive real time diagnostics, a patented modular cooling architecture, and full computer control interface. It is compact and quiet, making it perfect for operation in laboratories and workspaces.Dr. Stefano Spagna, CTO of Quantum Design, commented, "QD and SHI have had a close relationship since the early 1990s, when together we introduced the EverCool helium re-condensing technology for our popular PPMS and MPMS platforms. It is now great to see our innovative companies, each with long histories in cryogenics, coming together once again to collaborate on the next generation of cooling technologies."Mr. David Dedman, CEO of SCAI, added, "The SHI Cryogenics Group has a long history of advancing cryogenic technology through strategic partnerships and internal research and development. We are excited to introduce the R-98 Compressor as the result of our latest collaboration with Quantum Design. The new "Revolution" Series expands SHI's already extensive lineup and leverages QD's and SHI's strengths as technology leaders in the cryogenic community."About Quantum DesignFounded in 1982, Quantum Design Inc. is a privately held corporation that develops and markets advanced technology cryogenic systems and instruments for the scientific community. Quantum Design is widely recognized as the leading commercial source for integrated laboratory analytical systems incorporating superconducting technology. In addition, through its strong R&D focus and direct foreign offices in the world's major technology markets, Quantum Design International has developed a worldwide distribution channel for its own industry leading instruments as well as for research-based instruments developed by other technology leaders. For additional information visit www.qdusa.com.About Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.SHI Cryogenics Group, an integral part of the Precision Equipment Division of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., is a leading worldwide provider of innovative cryogenic solutions to the medical, semiconductor, flat panel, general coating and research industries. With offices in Asia, Europe and the United States, it has been producing quality cryogenic equipment for over 50 years. SHI's renowned research and development departments continue to focus on the latest cryogenic technologies, including innovative cryopump and cryocooler designs.Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc. (SCAI) is the North American Division of the SHI Cryogenics Group, focusing on design, manufacturing, sales and service with corporate office in Allentown, PA and additional locations in Illinois, California, New York and Texas.

