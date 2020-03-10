FanFood Named Preferred Concessions Mobile Ordering Provider of High School Athletic Director Network

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FanFood Press Release

FanFood, Inc. (www.fanfoodapp.com) is an in-venue mobile concession ordering and management platform for sports, entertainment and hospitality facilities. The FanFood app allows fans to order concession food from their seats and receive their orders via express pickup or in-seat delivery at their favorite events. We partner with venues nationwide to help take pressure off long concession lines, increase sales and increase the overall fan experience. To find out more about FanFood, call (872) 256-0283 or email info@fanfoodapp.com Duluth, MN, March 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- FanFood, a concessions mobile ordering tech company, has been named the preferred concessions mobile ordering partner by High School Athletic Director Network (HSAD). The partnership aims to provide HSAD Network members with educational materials to help with their high schools’ fundraising and concession operations, as well as the option to use FanFood’s concessions mobile ordering platform.HSAD Network is an intuitive communication platform for high school athletic directors, coaches, officials and job seekers to send and receive emails instantly based on location and type of sport. Currently there are more than 2,000 members within the network in 55 states and provinces. FanFood has operated at more than 80 venues nationwide, with more than 50 of them being high schools across 26 states. The company has proven to be successful in helping its high school partners streamline their concession operations, relieve the stress of volunteer staff members, increase fundraising revenue and improve the overall game day experience.“FanFood addresses one of the most common challenges every high school faces, which is uncovering the fundraising potential of their concession stands,” said Kevin Calver, CEO and Owner of HSAD Network who’s also a former AD and Coach. “This partnership will help to introduce FanFood as a mobile ordering solution to high schools within our network, and achieve a win-win outcome for all.”In addition to exploring opportunities to HSAD Network, members will gain access to FanFood’s eBooks, industry reports, newsletters and free guides to optimize their concession operations, fundraising initiatives and volunteer management.“We are extremely excited to have another partnership in the high school space that understands the needs of high school athletic directors and coaches in-depth,” said Will Anderson, vice president of channel partnerships at FanFood. “I’m confident that together with HSAD Network, we can help more high schools operate mobile ordering successfully within their venues and reach their full fundraising potential.”FanFood, Inc. (www.fanfoodapp.com) is an in-venue mobile concession ordering and management platform for sports, entertainment and hospitality facilities. The FanFood app allows fans to order concession food from their seats and receive their orders via express pickup or in-seat delivery at their favorite events. We partner with venues nationwide to help take pressure off long concession lines, increase sales and increase the overall fan experience. To find out more about FanFood, call (872) 256-0283 or email info@fanfoodapp.com Contact Information FanFood

