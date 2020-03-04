Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Show Site, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from The Show Site, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: The Show Site, Inc. Releases Trade Show Industries First Full-Service Portal for Exhibitors, Businesses and Event Professionals

Today’s launch of first of its kind trade show & events portal TheShowSite.com, marks the start of a completely new way of getting and providing information, services and products for Exhibitors and Event Organizers, Businesses and Trade Show Professionals.

Orlando, FL, March 04, 2020 --(



“Having a combined experience of over 50 years in the business between the founders and advisors of the company, we know about the troubles and shortcomings that Exhibitors as well as Trade Show Companies are facing,” said Patrick Robinson, Chief Business Development Officer of The Show Site, Inc. “We took not only our first hand experience into account, but also reached out to other businesses and professionals to hear about the problems they are confronted with. By doing so, we were able to develop a platform that is designed to better everyday life in the trade show and event business for companies and professionals, both on the exhibitors and the service providers side.”



TheShowSite.com currently features a directory of more than 6,000 Events worldwide, which is constantly being updated. This Event Database is designed to provide not only basic information, such as the shows location and dates. Additional information, such as target market or attendee and exhibitor statistics, where available, help Exhibitors’ marketing teams to plan and optimize their presence at b2b and consumer events. Other organizational information, such as basic show infrastructure and venue information, is designed to assist those working on the logistical side of the business.



By also integrating a marketplace into their event database, TheShowSite.com enables trade show and event businesses to offer their products and services directly to Exhibitors, Event Planners and Partners. Unlike current solutions, TheShowSite.com not only provides a simple company directory, but for the first time enables vendors and service providers to promote their services directly for individual shows or regions. Combined with the opportunity to sell products and services directly through TheShowSite.com, this patent-pending technology provides essential additional value compared to conventional Vendor directories.



For those not currently looking for event information, TheShowSite.com features a daily updated news section, containing regular updates about the event industry and its happenings, shows, venues and key persons, that aims to be the most informative source for industry related news. As such, TheShowSite.com was the first trade show related news outlet, fully covering and providing daily updates about the events around the corona-virus outbreak that led to the eventual cancellation of this years Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.



“We not only have created a completely new way to plan and organize b2b interactions in the trade show market,” Robinson said. “With our Trade Show Portal, we finally gave small and independently owned businesses a way to promote their products and services in the same and easy way market leaders do.”



About The Show Site, Inc.

The Show Site, Inc. is an Orlando, Florida based event and marketing services company. Founded in early 2019, the company aimed to build and release a series of products, designed to facilitate common issues and problems, which both Exhibitors / Show Organizers and Trade Show Companies and Professionals are facing. While their Services are generally available worldwide, initial product release is targeted at the Northern American trade show market. Official international releases are scheduled to follow. For more information about The Show Site, Inc., visit http://theshowsite.com or check out their social media channels: https://www.facebook.com/TheShowSite/, http://twitter.com/theshowsite/, http://instagram.com/theshowsite/ & https://www.linkedin.com/company/theshowsite-com.



The Show Site, Inc. Media Contact

Michael Kesler, +1 (786) 886-4735, michael.kesler@theshowsite.com Orlando, FL, March 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Show Site, Inc., an Orlando based event services company, officially announced the launch of their new full-service portal TheShowSite.com today. With organizational information, marketing resources, helpful services and news for more than 6.000 Events and 5000 Businesses worldwide, TheShowSite.com is the first and most comprehensive service of its kind, designed by experienced industry seniors to assist the needs of today's Exhibitors and Event Organizers, Businesses & Trade Show Professionals.“Having a combined experience of over 50 years in the business between the founders and advisors of the company, we know about the troubles and shortcomings that Exhibitors as well as Trade Show Companies are facing,” said Patrick Robinson, Chief Business Development Officer of The Show Site, Inc. “We took not only our first hand experience into account, but also reached out to other businesses and professionals to hear about the problems they are confronted with. By doing so, we were able to develop a platform that is designed to better everyday life in the trade show and event business for companies and professionals, both on the exhibitors and the service providers side.”TheShowSite.com currently features a directory of more than 6,000 Events worldwide, which is constantly being updated. This Event Database is designed to provide not only basic information, such as the shows location and dates. Additional information, such as target market or attendee and exhibitor statistics, where available, help Exhibitors’ marketing teams to plan and optimize their presence at b2b and consumer events. Other organizational information, such as basic show infrastructure and venue information, is designed to assist those working on the logistical side of the business.By also integrating a marketplace into their event database, TheShowSite.com enables trade show and event businesses to offer their products and services directly to Exhibitors, Event Planners and Partners. Unlike current solutions, TheShowSite.com not only provides a simple company directory, but for the first time enables vendors and service providers to promote their services directly for individual shows or regions. Combined with the opportunity to sell products and services directly through TheShowSite.com, this patent-pending technology provides essential additional value compared to conventional Vendor directories.For those not currently looking for event information, TheShowSite.com features a daily updated news section, containing regular updates about the event industry and its happenings, shows, venues and key persons, that aims to be the most informative source for industry related news. As such, TheShowSite.com was the first trade show related news outlet, fully covering and providing daily updates about the events around the corona-virus outbreak that led to the eventual cancellation of this years Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.“We not only have created a completely new way to plan and organize b2b interactions in the trade show market,” Robinson said. “With our Trade Show Portal, we finally gave small and independently owned businesses a way to promote their products and services in the same and easy way market leaders do.”About The Show Site, Inc.The Show Site, Inc. is an Orlando, Florida based event and marketing services company. Founded in early 2019, the company aimed to build and release a series of products, designed to facilitate common issues and problems, which both Exhibitors / Show Organizers and Trade Show Companies and Professionals are facing. While their Services are generally available worldwide, initial product release is targeted at the Northern American trade show market. Official international releases are scheduled to follow. For more information about The Show Site, Inc., visit http://theshowsite.com or check out their social media channels: https://www.facebook.com/TheShowSite/, http://twitter.com/theshowsite/, http://instagram.com/theshowsite/ & https://www.linkedin.com/company/theshowsite-com.The Show Site, Inc. Media ContactMichael Kesler, +1 (786) 886-4735, michael.kesler@theshowsite.com Contact Information The Show Site, Inc.

Michael Kesler

1-407-698-3504



http://theshowsite.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Show Site, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend