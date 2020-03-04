PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Psychological Associates

Press Release

Receive press releases from Psychological Associates: By Email RSS Feeds:

Voices of the Region Holds June Speaker Series


Maxine Clark to share her story about leading the creation of Build-A-Bear workshops.

St. Louis, MO, March 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates present their Voices of the Region speaker series event titled, “Build-A-Bear Success Story.” The program will be held Fri., June 26 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the St. Louis Regional Chamber located at One Metropolitan Square.

The program will feature Maxine Clark, President and CEO of Clark-Fox Foundation. She will share her story about leading the creation of an experiential retail phenomenon, as well as how Build-A-Bear workshops have become an icon of two generations. Clark will also discuss how she is maximizing the human and financial capital of St. Louis’ social initiatives and institutions via the Delmar Divine.

The monthly series is sponsored by the Kiddie Academy, St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates, a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance. Breakfast is provided by Butler’s Pantry.

Tickets are $30 per person, and reservations are required since space is limited. For more information, call (314) 231-5555.
Contact Information
Psychological Associates
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-7771
Contact
www.q4solutions.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Psychological Associates
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help