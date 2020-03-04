Voices of the Region Holds June Speaker Series

Press Releases Psychological Associates Press Release

Maxine Clark to share her story about leading the creation of Build-A-Bear workshops.

The program will feature Maxine Clark, President and CEO of Clark-Fox Foundation. She will share her story about leading the creation of an experiential retail phenomenon, as well as how Build-A-Bear workshops have become an icon of two generations. Clark will also discuss how she is maximizing the human and financial capital of St. Louis’ social initiatives and institutions via the Delmar Divine.



The monthly series is sponsored by the Kiddie Academy, St. Louis Regional Chamber and Psychological Associates, a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance. Breakfast is provided by Butler’s Pantry.



