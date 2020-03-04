The Nevada Restaurant Association Hosts 37th Annual Epicurean Affair with Proceeds to Support the Nevada Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

Press Releases Nevada Restaurant Association Press Release

Las Vegas, NV, March 04, 2020 --(



Guests at the Las Vegas Epicurean Affair will spend the evening poolside at Red Rock Resort indulging in the best cuisine and cocktails, which make the city a culinary destination. An all-time favorite event for 36 years, not a food festival but a culinary affair, this year will not disappoint.



“This is one of the most notable culinary events our city has to offer. The selection of chefs and restaurants always represents a dazzling array that guests remember year after year," says Katherine Jacobi, president, NvRA. "The culinary community showcases a wonderful blend of dining experiences... and all for a good cause!" Past participants include Scotch 80 Prime, TAO Restaurant Las Vegas, and Il Mulino New York – Las Vegas.



Proceeds from the evening will fund NvRA’s educational and scholarship programs, including ProStart®, a national high school culinary skill, and restaurant management program, our future workforce.



Las Vegas Epicurean Affair open to the public and will be held on Thursday, May 14, from 7 p.m. (VIP entry at 6 p.m.) to 10:00 p.m Tickets can be purchased at www.nvrestaurants.com. Early Bird ticket price are now on sale, VIP admission start at $85, $125 after March 31st; general admission starts at $70, $110 after March 31st. Discount Red Rock Hotel room block is available and can be booked through www.nvrestaurants.com. Breakthru Beverage is the platinum alcohol sponsor for Epicurean Affair. Las Vegas, NV, March 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Epicurean Affair returns for its 37th year, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, produced by the Nevada Restaurant Association (NvRA); the event will feature numerous notable restaurants from around the city, along with a premier selection of libations.Guests at the Las Vegas Epicurean Affair will spend the evening poolside at Red Rock Resort indulging in the best cuisine and cocktails, which make the city a culinary destination. An all-time favorite event for 36 years, not a food festival but a culinary affair, this year will not disappoint.“This is one of the most notable culinary events our city has to offer. The selection of chefs and restaurants always represents a dazzling array that guests remember year after year," says Katherine Jacobi, president, NvRA. "The culinary community showcases a wonderful blend of dining experiences... and all for a good cause!" Past participants include Scotch 80 Prime, TAO Restaurant Las Vegas, and Il Mulino New York – Las Vegas.Proceeds from the evening will fund NvRA’s educational and scholarship programs, including ProStart®, a national high school culinary skill, and restaurant management program, our future workforce.Las Vegas Epicurean Affair open to the public and will be held on Thursday, May 14, from 7 p.m. (VIP entry at 6 p.m.) to 10:00 p.m Tickets can be purchased at www.nvrestaurants.com. Early Bird ticket price are now on sale, VIP admission start at $85, $125 after March 31st; general admission starts at $70, $110 after March 31st. Discount Red Rock Hotel room block is available and can be booked through www.nvrestaurants.com. Breakthru Beverage is the platinum alcohol sponsor for Epicurean Affair. Contact Information Nevada Restaurant Association

Tanya Tang

702-749-6664



nvrestaurants.com



