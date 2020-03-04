Celebration of the Circle Announces New Mexico Writers Retreat

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Katya Williamson Press Release

Celebration of the Circle, a women's writing tour company, announced today that plans are set to visit the locations where Georgia OKeeffe, Dennis Hopper and Mabel Dodge Luhan lived in New Mexico.

Idyllwild, CA, March 04, 2020 --



Williamson commented, "We are very excited to be offering this tour which will take us to Taos and Abiquiui, New Mexico this May 3-11 to spend time at the sacred grounds where Georgia O'Keeffe, Mabel Dodge Luhan and Dennis Hopper resided and created some of their best works of writing, paintings, and literary works."



For more than 28 years, Katya Williamson has been creating circles of women writers who gather together in locations all over the world to celebrate women’s writing and the special energy, the serendipitous synergistic energy that only happens when women gather in ancient and spiritual locations to practice their word craft. Katya says, “We have gone to Glastonbury, Yellowstone, Ghost Ranch where Georgia O’Keeffe painted, Ireland, Taos, and each of these locations are chosen based on its history, available facilities and amenities, and their relevance to the aspects of writing.”



And many past participants sing her praises, too. Daphne Garland, of Cheddar, UK, attended one of Katya’s Glastonbury retreats recalls, "Thinking about a special place to write, I realize that anywhere I am that the call to write, as Katya has so cleverly shown me how to do, will be special. It is the essence within me that is special, it is me that has the talent and the gift within. It is a way I had not imagined or ever thought of, a way to discover that which is within me, to tap into the outpourings that are just waiting to happen.”



Not all of Katya’s retreats are international, nor are they a week long. Katya leads short-term workshops in the tiny mountain town of Idyllwild, CA, at a place called Spirit Mountain Retreat, where she founded a weekly women’s writing group eight years ago. “Several times a year, women of all backgrounds, most of whom have never met, gather together for a three-day workshop where we delve into the practice of “writing faster than you can think” method of writing and it’s amazing what comes out of these workshops. Women find that they are able to write about profound and deep thoughts when guided gently by prompts,” Williamson relates. Because many can be a bit shy or nervous about sharing their writing with others, Williamson has worked hard to create an environment that is supportive and nonthreatening. Williamson continues, “Everything is optional because we don’t want any one to feel pressured or anxious about any of our writing exercises. That’s not our purpose.”



The retreats, no matter where they are aren’t all work, and no play. There’s plenty of time for, say, while in New Mexico, relaxing on a comfortable chair while overlooking the scenic Mesa Prieta: the very ones in many of Georgia O’Keeffe’s paintings. Or, there are the dazzling New Mexico sunsets, or gathering under the cottonwood trees at the Mable Dodge Luhan House in Taos. Williamson commented, “The spirituality at these locations is so thick that you can feel it, and it takes your breath away.” While in Taos or Santa Fe, there’s plenty of time to drop into the numerous art galleries, gift shops, or take in the famous The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi on the plaza, and grab a bite to eat at the historic La Fonda hotel.



Williamson describes how she designs the retreats as “a synergistic work of art.” Each retreat is designed based on a framework that is subject to refinement based on the needs of the group. According to Williamson, “Those who come together for this one unique weekend create a synergy with each other and the space and their writing, and my most often used skills other than listening to them and hearing them and their writing is to empathize with them (we are all in this together as writers with the same hopes, dreams, obstacles, courage and forbearance to continue), and recognize their courage to express themselves. My style is both one of intuition and holding the structure so that they have both to depend on. Because these weekends demand a spontaneity which makes them vitally alive for all included, as well as structure, this is what makes them a phenomenal unforgettable experience for me, and hopefully for them.”



