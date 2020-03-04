Redcat Releases the Wendigo, 1:10 Scale 4WD RTR Rock Racer

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Redcat RC Press Release

Phoenix, AZ, March 04, 2020 --(



Rock racing is similar to rock crawling, but with a wider range of obstacles and the drivers compete for the fastest time. Because rock racing demands so much from a vehicle, these trucks must be both capable and durable.



Rock racers are faster than typical rock crawlers, which is why the Wendigo is fitted with a Hobbywing 60A brushless ESC and A 3300KV 540 size brushless motor. The Wendigo is capable of running 2S or 3S LIPO power.



The Wendigo features a front mounted motor, centrally mounted divorced transfer case and strategically placed battery tray. This setup offers excellent weight distribution which causes the Wendigo to behave predictably when climbing over obstacles. Proper balance is also important when putting on your race hat. The Wendigo is able to blast around high speed tracks and obstacles with a finesse not commonly found in solid axle RTR vehicles.



The Wendigo features 1.5mm steel ladder-type frame rails which provide a sturdy backbone for this vehicle. The wheelbase is adjustable from 334.7mm to 358.7mm, with 346.7mm being the stock configuration. The Wendigo’s gear boxes feature Mod1 gears and ball bearings. The heavy duty telescoping driveshafts provide reliable power delivery to the front and rear trussed axle housings. These axle housings feature diamond shaped pumpkins and upper trusses for rigidity. A metal spool ensures equal power transfer to both the left and right heavy duty straight axles, while a one piece pinion gear provides additional strength to the drivetrain.



The Wendigo’s aluminum body oil filled shocks have a threaded collar for quick adjustments to the vehicle's ride height. Each shock tower offers nine upper shock mounting positions for further suspension tuning.



Heavy duty 5mm steel suspension links are used in the Wendigo’s front and rear suspension. An adjustable rear sway bar helps to minimize torque twist and adds stability during high speed cornering.



A rock racer wouldn’t be complete without high quality off road tires and wheels. The Wendigo sits on licensed Interco Super Swamper 2.2” tires which are mounted to licensed Raceline Avenger wheels. The Super Swampers scooped tread lugs provide excellent forward grip on dirt, grass, pavement, rocks, mud and snow. The aggressive tread design and lug spacing release dirt and debris, keeping the tire clean for the next obstacle. Side lugs allow the Wendigo to achieve grip while squeezing between two large rocks, through washouts and other canyon-like obstacles.



High performance tires deserve a high performance wheel. The Raceline Avenger wheels are precision made with the right amount of offset and superior durability.



Many scale details and accessories come standard with the Redcat Wedigo to ensure users get the very best visual experience from their vehicle. This Rock Racer features a realistic racing body with narrowed rear quarters and a full roll cage. Additional scale details include a driver and co-pilot with adjustable helmet visors, a realistic navigation screen, rear fuel cell and a radiator with twin cooling fans.



Additional scale accessories include a fuel can, fire extinguishers and functional recovery ramps.



Specifications:

WENDIGO: Fully Assembled

ESC: Hobbywing 10BL60 (2-3S 60A)

Motor: 540 sized 3300KV motor 3mm shaft diameter

Servo: Metal gear high torque 25KG steering servo

Radio: 2.4GHz radio system

Chassis: 1.5mm Thick Steel C-Channel Frame Rails

Drive System: 4-Wheel-Drive, Front Mounted Motor

Transmission: Single Speed with Adjustable Slipper Clutch

Transfer Case: Divorced, Centrally Mounted

Suspension: 4-Link Rear and 3-Link Front with Panhard Bar

Anti-Sway Bar: Adjustable Rear Anti-Sway Bar

Shocks: Big Bore Coilover Threaded Aluminum Body

Axles: 6mm Solid Rear Axle Shafts, CVA Front Axles and CNC aluminum spools

Wheels: Licensed Raceline Avenger wheels

Tires: Licensed Irok Super Swamper 2.2” tires

Transmission gear ratio: 1.54:1 (20/13)

Transfer case gear ratio: 1.92:1 (25/13)

Axle ratio: 2.91:1 (32/11)

OTGR: 22.78:1 (43.03:1-18.84:1) adjustment range

Overall length: 546mm

Overall height: 270mm

Wheelbase: 346mm Stock (334-358mm Adjustable)



Needed to complete:

Battery and Charger

AA Batteries for Transmitter



The Redcat Experience

Redcat was founded in 2005 with the ambition of bringing people together and enhancing lives through our products. All of our practices are infused with our passion for automotive racing and R/C. Creating positive experiences with the product and brand is the driving force behind our innovations and vision.



Follow Redcat Racing on:

redcatracing.com

facebook.com/RedcatRacing

youtube.com/user/RedcatRacing

twitter.com/RedcatRacing

linkedin.com/company/redcat-racing

Mat Lemay

602-454-6445



www.redcatracing.com



