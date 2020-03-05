Dallas-Based Nonprofit Welcomes Dr. Emmanuel Dalavai as Advisory Board Member

Press Releases JB Dondolo Press Release

Dallas, TX, March 05, 2020 --(



Dr. Emmanuel Dalavai has 20+ years of experience as a human resource professional. During his tenure, he held roles in a variety of industries including healthcare, aerospace, telecommunications, education, and ministry. Dr. Dalavai worked with Fortune 100 companies including Boeing and AT&T with varying degrees of responsibility. Dr. Dalavai teaches at the University of Dallas and speaks on a variety of topics such as emotional intelligence, executive presence, and servant leadership. He has licensure for popular assessment tools.



Dr. Dalavai made the following statement when welcomed into the organization: “I am humbled and honored at the prospects of joining your amazing group of members (who are) dedicated to serving the underserved.”



Dr. Dalavai brings valuable HR expertise and experience in the nonprofit sector to JB Dondolo, Inc. A full biography can be found at Dr. Dalavai’s website at https://drevd.com.



About JB Dondolo, Inc.: Lumbie Mlambo founded JB Dondolo, Inc. in 2012. JB Dondolo Inc.’s mission is to remove barriers to accessing basic needs that underserved and impoverished communities face. JB Dondolo, Inc. firmly believes that access to clean water is a human right. Mlambo accepted a 2019 UN Global Leadership Award presented by the Dallas Chapter of the United Nations Association of the United States of America. The award honored the work the organization completed towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation through installing a filtration system at a medical clinic in Zimbabwe.



Lumbie Mlambo

817-705-6212



jbdondolo.org

Nikkia Glover



