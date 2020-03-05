Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, Search on Qreoo Increase for COVID-19 and Home Exercise

Press Releases Swinay Commerce Company Press Release

New York, NY, March 05, 2020 --(



Searches on “how to protect yourself from coronavirus” is the most searched on for the month of February, 2020 in the health and illness category. More searches are on the line of symptoms and how to avoid the COVID-19 illness.



Searching for No Equipment Exercise at Home



According to research on the search data on Qreoo, it is found that there is an increase of 183% which is about twice in the search for “home exercise” and “no equipment exercise.” More people are looking to exercise at their home and without no equipment too. They believe the fear of coronavirus and lockdown in many parts of the world are leading to this search trend in the crowdsourced search engine.



America Searches More About the Flu than Coronavirus



It’s important to recognize that the most searches from the region of America regarding the health and medicine now isn’t COVID-19, it’s more about the flu. A large part of search is about the symptoms between flu and the coronavirus diseases. For a search size in hundreds from America, about 61% is about flu and the reaming 39% is about the coronavirus.



About Qreoo



“Qreoo is uniquely qualified to share authentic information and keep communications flowing in the face of the false news on the COVID-19 outbreak.”



Qreoo inspires your curiosity to search, read and share links with others on its crowdsourced search engine. People can share an interesting link with the help of tags suitable to it for other curious people to read. The site supports natural language tags submitted by users and uses proprietary algorithms to index the submitted web links to show results for the users search. Qreoo.com shows results for your search from these links to inspire your curiosity. Qreoo is a brand of Swinaly Commerce Company.



