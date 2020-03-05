PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Medical and Healthcare Products Introduced Into Malaysian Market from Taiwan


Gurugram, India, March 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- On 4 September, Spire Malaysia participated at WOW! Taiwan’s business matching event on behalf of CDRI (Commerce Development Research Institute) Taiwan to promote healthcare products in the Malaysian market at Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur. With the support of the Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) of Taiwan, 17 Taiwanese companies planning to expand their business into Malaysia were present.

The event raised the profile of high-quality Taiwanese brands to Malaysian businesses in the medical and healthcare sector. I-health was the featured topic this year, with five categories, namely assistive devices, leisure/sport, healthy food, physiologic monitoring and medicine.

More than 30 Malaysian companies participated with over 50 Business-To-Business matchings, technology briefings and media interactions.

Apart from this, two public agencies, Seventyfive Creative Sdn. Bhd., and BSI Group Malaysia were there to provide professional advice. Moreover, the presence of Director Hsu Da Wei from Economic Division, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia showed strong support to the event.
Contact Information
Spire Research and Consulting
Nidhi Singh
(91) 124 288 9151
Contact
https://www.spireresearch.com/newsroom/events/spire-talks-about-emerging-tech-retail-trends-in-asean

