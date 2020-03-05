Two New Mentors Join the Chairmen’s RoundTable

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Chairmen's RoundTable Press Release

Accomplished executives build on non-profit organization’s bench of expertise to assist local CEOs work through key business issues.

San Diego, CA, March 05, 2020 --



The Chairmen’s RoundTable is a non-profit volunteer organization composed of more than 40 current and former Chief Executive Officers, with extensive board experience and diverse industry backgrounds, and a broad base of sponsor and partner organizations. CRT mentors provide invaluable advice without compensation to CEOs of private businesses in the Greater San Diego area as a way of giving back to the community. CRT’s well-defined mentoring program is ideal for privately-owned small to mid-sized companies that are at a strategic crossroad and are looking to gain an outside perspective on key business issues. CRT serves around 30 clients per year and to date, over 500 local companies have benefited from CRT’s mentorship. For more information and to read about past client successes, please visit www.crt-sd.com. San Diego, CA, March 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Chairmen’s RoundTable (CRT), a San Diego non-profit organization that provides pro-bono mentoring to CEOs of private businesses in the Greater San Diego area, announced today that Alan Lerchbacker and John Spelich have volunteered for CRT’s mentorship program.“To date the CRT has mentored over 500 local businesses,” said Paul Thiel, Chairman of the CRT. “Our engagements with each company typically run 6 months or more, so it requires a significant commitment from those who agree to be mentors. I am so incredibly grateful to Alan and John for coming aboard and bringing their expertise to our mentor lineup.”Alan Lerchbacker is a 25 year plus military veteran working in Special Warfare and Shipyards. In his more than 30 years of experience as a CEO, he started Austal USA and grew it from 66 people to over 1200. Alan remains an owner and Austal USA has grown to over 5000 employees. He just sold his San Diego-based company and now has started his own law firm and consulting company taking on large global corporate issues around the world.John Spelich is the Chairman of Logan Spelich Associates, Inc. (LSA), a hands-on consulting firm focused on strategic business communications. LSA’s principals have provided clients around the world with solution-oriented strategic counsel and reputation management. Over the course of his career, John has held senior management positions at Alibaba, Disney, Fleishman-Hillard, Gateway, and Ford Motor Company.CRT mentors donate their time and talent to provide strategic advice to San Diego CEOs. Each mentor must meet defined experience criteria as Presidents, CEOs and Board of Directors members of corporations or privately owned companies in a wide range of industries, locally, nationally, and globally. Thus, their backgrounds are a good match with the companies applying to be advised.About the Chairmen’s RoundTableThe Chairmen’s RoundTable is a non-profit volunteer organization composed of more than 40 current and former Chief Executive Officers, with extensive board experience and diverse industry backgrounds, and a broad base of sponsor and partner organizations. CRT mentors provide invaluable advice without compensation to CEOs of private businesses in the Greater San Diego area as a way of giving back to the community. CRT’s well-defined mentoring program is ideal for privately-owned small to mid-sized companies that are at a strategic crossroad and are looking to gain an outside perspective on key business issues. CRT serves around 30 clients per year and to date, over 500 local companies have benefited from CRT’s mentorship. For more information and to read about past client successes, please visit www.crt-sd.com. Contact Information Chairmen's RoundTable

Kristi Cerasoli

619-823-8658



www.chairmensroundtable.com

Media Contact:

Cynthia Guiang

CG Communications

cynthia@cgcommunications.com

858-793-2471



