Showcase Your Gifting Solutions Under 9 Exclusive Segments at Gifts World Expo 2020

India’s biggest show on gifting and promotional solutions offers a unique opportunity to players for exhibiting their products under specially-crafted segments.

NEW DELHI, India, March 05, 2020 --(



The upcoming edition from July 24-26 will have nine highlighted segments, namely, Home Décor & Handicrafts, Houseware & Home Furnishings, Awards & Rewards, Gourmet Hampers, Office Supplies & Stationery, Gold & Silver Gifts, Corporate Gifts & Premiums, Electronic Appliances & Gadgets and Custom Branding Machinery. This special segmentation has been done in order to provide distinct platforms for various exhibitors to showcase their products, while at the same time, making it simpler for visitors to select and explore what they are specifically looking for.



Gifts World Expo’s last edition broke all previous records to touch a staggering number of 28, 410 visitors, who came from 350 cities across the country. International visitors from China, Nepal, UAE, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Singapore, Bangladesh etc. too made it to the event. These numbers give an insight into the expanse of the show and throw light on how lucrative an opportunity this is for exhibitors. The show will provide a professional stage for face-to-face meetings with serious buyers from pharma, retail, IT, hospitality etc., and will help exhibitors to showcase their creative gifting ideas to visitors from various sectors as well as enable them to find dealers & distributors for their gifting solutions.



Gifts World Expo 2020 will be held at Pragati Maidan from July 24-26 at an expanded exhibit area spread over 1,50,000 sq. ft. More than 30,000 serious buyers are expected to visit the mega show.



About The Organisers:



Contact Information Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Anjali Srivastava

+91-11-46464848



https://www.giftsworldexpo.com/



