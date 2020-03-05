EMKA Latch Locks for Special Sectors by Industry Application – 2020 Catalogue

Press Releases EMKA (UK) Ltd. Press Release

Locks and Latches from EMKA for railways, HVAC, hygiene areas and caravans/mobile homes and trailers can be seen in their new 2020 catalogue, also online.

These sectors frequently call for higher degrees of IP sealing, e.g. IP69K, and for special hygiene-compatible designs involving especially smooth finished stainless steel without crevices and with food grade plastic sealing components. Large handles for operation with gloved hands, specialist accessories for lock protection at high speeds, integral pressure relief or anti-vibration compression features are further aspects of this offering.



For sheer convenience the EMKA quarter-turn program and its variants are most popular. Not only are they quick and easy to install, they are simple and comfortable to use, with many options and accessories such as safety shielded inserts, padlocks, friction reducing elements and colour indicators, e.g. for mobile homes/trailers. Interior handles as well offer a safety feature for walk-in cabinets. Transport and transit applications often call for flap or paddle latch locks, toggle latches or slam bolts.



Contact Information EMKA (UK) Ltd.

