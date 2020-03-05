Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Acquisition of Local Bulk Haulage (PTY) Ltd by Leopard Line Haul (PTY) Ltd Trading as Elite Line Haul

Benchmark International successfully facilitated the acquisition of Local Bulk Haulage (PTY) Ltd by Leopard Line Haul (PTY) Ltd Trading and Elite Line Haul. Founded in 1995 by Peter Scholtz and Len Pretorius, Local Bulk Haulage (PTY) Ltd is a logistics company delivering specialised primary chemicals and liquid bulk commodities from the point of supply to the end-user effectively and efficiently.

Founded in 1995 by Peter Scholtz and Len Pretorius, Local Bulk Haulage (PTY) Ltd is a logistics company delivering specialised primary chemicals and liquid bulk commodities from the point of supply to the end-user effectively and efficiently. LBH has grown into a significant asset over the years servicing an enviable customer based comprised of blue-chip chemical and commodity entities.



Elite Line Haul, a subsidiary of Elite Truck Hire, is an innovative logistics company servicing clients across South Africa. As an established Level 2 B-B BEE Contributor, Elite Line Haul specialises in both short-term and long-term local distribution and line haul contracts. Over the years the company has developed a strong presence in the transport industry, operating from its headquarters in Elandsfontein, and ancillary branches in Durban, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth.



The transaction was strategic in nature and represents Elite’s diversification into liquid bulk haulage. As a consequence of the transaction, Elite Line Haul will now boast the largest fleet of Volvo truck and trailers in South Africa.



Commenting on this, Andre Bresler of Benchmark International South Africa said: “On behalf of everyone at Benchmark International, we would like to wish both parties every success for the future.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

