Just 7 Weeks to Go Until the Defence Aviation Safety Conference

London, United Kingdom, March 05, 2020 --(



Last year, the event boasted 24 speakers from industry-leading safety regulators, operators and providers, including 5 essential briefings from the UK MoD showcasing the latest strategies and technologies being used to enhance aviation safety.



This year, the two-day event will highlight key topics in defence aviation, such as designing and maintaining safe air systems, certification, mutual recognition, safety data optimisation and greater collaboration between government and industry.



The conference will also provide the opportunity for delegates to network with senior military leaders in the aviation safety domain, as well as defence experts in government and industry from around the world.



With just over seven weeks to go, interested parties are encouraged to register for the event at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/pr9



Key topics will include:

- Designing and maintaining safe air systems including the role of certification in each

- Ensuring and assuring safe operation of air systems

- Weapons safety and integration

- Safe integration and certification of systems-of-systems

- How military and industry can work together to apply standards more effectively to reduce the cost and length of the certification process

- Mutual recognition and the shared use of available evidence

- Certification requirements at different stages of a system’s lifecycle



The event promises to bring together experts from government and industry to discuss defence aviation safety in depth and explore strategies which aim to enhance the protection of lives and capability for aviators and ground crew operating in today’s battle environment.



Defence Aviation Safety Conference

23-24 April 2020

London, UK

Lead Sponsor: BAE Systems

Sponsors: Robin Radar Systems and tlmNexus



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/pr9



