Allied Industry Partners Enter Into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) During Annual Meeting & Exposition for Indoor Air Quality

The Indoor Air Quality Association enters into a partnership agreement with six other industry organizations - the first of its kind for the industry.

West Palm Beach, FL, March 05, 2020 --(



The purpose of the MOU is to identify and recognize current standards and credentials developed and administered by the Allied Industry Partner organizations, and related industry organizations.



“The MOU is an exciting and great step forward in uniting the indoor air quality industry,” stated President Jay Stake. “Bringing together the leaders from these prominent organizations, we have a unique opportunity to help fulfill each's others' respective missions through shared expertise, education and supporting our multi-disciplinary associations through a unified front.”



Organizations comprising the Allied Industry Partners group are; the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA), the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA), the American Bio Recovery Association (ABRA), Environmental Information Association (EIA), the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA), the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH), and the Basement Health Association (BHA).



As part of the MoU, all those involved have agreed to cooperate and coordinate at a level that ensures maximum efficiency, utilizes available resources, and is consistent with the principles of all. The Allied Industry Partners will maintain close liaison at the senior level by the most effective means available to ensure that each organization is aware of the applicable functions and activities of the other. They will encourage their members to work cooperatively on the mutual review and revision of industry standards and authorized representatives from each organization will meet in-person, annually, to evaluate progress in the implementation of the MoU and revise and develop new plans as needed. The partners will also serve as a unified voice on regulation and legislative issues, where appropriate.



About IAQA

Christina Bertino

844-802-4103



iaqa.org



