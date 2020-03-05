PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Press Release

Receive press releases from Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds:

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Christopher Tutuska as Director of Product Management for Wellborn Cabinet


Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Mohrman of Christopher Tutuska as Director of Product Engineering and Development for Wellborn Cabinet.

Sarasota, FL, March 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- As the Director of Product Management, Chris will be responsible for overall product management, determining current and future market state, developing and implementing an appropriate stage/gate structure for new product development and developing a true product road map with a good/better/best pricing strategy.

With extensive experience in Product Management, Chris most recently held the position of Product Manager with American Woodmark. He received his Master’s Degree in Business Administration from James Madison University.

A well-established, vertically integrated manufacturer of semi-custom cabinetry, Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. came from humble beginnings in the early 1960s to become the quality, thriving kitchen and bath cabinet manufacturer it is today. Wellborn’s kitchen and bath cabinetry has been proudly crafted in the United States and is known for its quality craftsmanship.

About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 39 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com
Contact Information
Brooke Chase Associates
Joseph McElmeel
877-374-0039
Contact
http://www.brookechase.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help