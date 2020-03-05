Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Christopher Tutuska as Director of Product Management for Wellborn Cabinet

Press Releases Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Press Release

Sarasota, FL, March 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As the Director of Product Management, Chris will be responsible for overall product management, determining current and future market state, developing and implementing an appropriate stage/gate structure for new product development and developing a true product road map with a good/better/best pricing strategy.

With extensive experience in Product Management, Chris most recently held the position of Product Manager with American Woodmark. He received his Master's Degree in Business Administration from James Madison University.

A well-established, vertically integrated manufacturer of semi-custom cabinetry, Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. came from humble beginnings in the early 1960s to become the quality, thriving kitchen and bath cabinet manufacturer it is today. Wellborn's kitchen and bath cabinetry has been proudly crafted in the United States and is known for its quality craftsmanship.

About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual "Who's Who" of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 39 years. We have one of the best "Completion" and "Retention Rates" in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the "search committee." Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.

