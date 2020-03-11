Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SottoPelle Therapy Press Release

Receive press releases from SottoPelle Therapy: By Email RSS Feeds: SottoPelle® Recognizes Joy Keeton, FNP-C for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients

SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients.

Godley, TX, March 11, 2020 --(



Joy is passionate about helping people become the healthiest and best they can possibly be in disease prevention and health promotion. Joy’s favorite part of her work is making people feel better about themselves through increased energy and overall well-being through BHRT, weight loss, dietary modifications, or getting Botox/Xeomin injections.



Joy’s goal is to make people feel good inside and out while promoting health and wellness. She became a Nurse Practitioner because it offers her so many opportunities to meet people and have a positive impact in their life. She enjoys providing care through finding and fixing the root cause versus just covering a problem with medication. These practices have earned her the SottoPelle® recommendation and positive patient reviews in the community.



We are proud to be associated with Joy Keeton, FNP-C who we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have Joy Keeton, FNP-C as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”



Joy Keeton has the following qualifications:

· Graduated with a Master’s of Science in Nursing

from Texas Tech Health Sciences Center in 2014 and is certified by the

American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

· Bachelor of Applied Science (BASc) Registered Nursing/Registered Nurse

· Joy is experienced in Emergency Room Care, Primary Care, House-Calls, and is currently still a part time employee of John Peter Smith Urgent Care.

· Adjunct Clinical faculty for The University of Texas at Arlington Family Nurse Practitioner Program.



To view additional information about Joy Keeton, FNP-C, or to contact the office, please visit Joy Keeton’s SottoPelle directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/joy-keeton-fnp-c/



Provider Information:

Joy Keeton, FNP-C

Godley Family Medicine

503 N. Highway 171 Suite C,

Godley, Texas 76044, United States

817-389-2307

https://godleyfamilymedicine.com/Home.html

https://www.facebook.com/ godleyfamilymedicine/



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com



Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: SottoPelle Marketing Team

Phone: (323) 986-5100

marketing@sphrt.com

Source: SottoPelle Therapy Godley, TX, March 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Joy Keeton, FNP-C has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since July 2019. In 2018, Joy saw a huge need in her hometown of Godley, Texas, so Godley Family Medicine was born. Godley Family Medicine is a primary care clinic offering urgent care services, Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy, weight loss, aesthetic services. Joy is deeply excited to add Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy to her practice.Joy is passionate about helping people become the healthiest and best they can possibly be in disease prevention and health promotion. Joy’s favorite part of her work is making people feel better about themselves through increased energy and overall well-being through BHRT, weight loss, dietary modifications, or getting Botox/Xeomin injections.Joy’s goal is to make people feel good inside and out while promoting health and wellness. She became a Nurse Practitioner because it offers her so many opportunities to meet people and have a positive impact in their life. She enjoys providing care through finding and fixing the root cause versus just covering a problem with medication. These practices have earned her the SottoPelle® recommendation and positive patient reviews in the community.We are proud to be associated with Joy Keeton, FNP-C who we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have Joy Keeton, FNP-C as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”Joy Keeton has the following qualifications:· Graduated with a Master’s of Science in Nursingfrom Texas Tech Health Sciences Center in 2014 and is certified by theAmerican Academy of Nurse Practitioners.· Bachelor of Applied Science (BASc) Registered Nursing/Registered Nurse· Joy is experienced in Emergency Room Care, Primary Care, House-Calls, and is currently still a part time employee of John Peter Smith Urgent Care.· Adjunct Clinical faculty for The University of Texas at Arlington Family Nurse Practitioner Program.To view additional information about Joy Keeton, FNP-C, or to contact the office, please visit Joy Keeton’s SottoPelle directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/joy-keeton-fnp-c/Provider Information:Joy Keeton, FNP-CGodley Family Medicine503 N. Highway 171 Suite C,Godley, Texas 76044, United States817-389-2307https://godleyfamilymedicine.com/Home.htmlhttps://www.facebook.com/ godleyfamilymedicine/Company Information:SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.comHormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.Contact: SottoPelle Marketing TeamPhone: (323) 986-5100marketing@sphrt.comSource: SottoPelle Therapy Contact Information SottoPelle Therapy

Cassandra Cullum

323-986-5100



SottoPelleTherapy.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SottoPelle Therapy Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend