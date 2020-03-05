PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
CargoTel Automotive Transportation Management System and QuickBooks


The CargoTel Automotive Transportation Management System (TMS) team is experts at QuickBooks Accounting Package Integration and Interaction.

Melville, NY, March 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In response to automotive car haulers questions to us regarding the CargoTel Automotive Transportation Management System (TMS) integration with QuickBooks, we have added the ability to transfer data to QuickBooks Online from CargoTel. (CargoTel has had QuickBooks desktop integration for over ten years.)

With over 25,000 users in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, many CargoTel clients use QuickBooks for their accounting application.

“It’s quick and easy to transfer your CargoTel data to QuickBooks,” says Mark Altchiler of CargoTel.

“The setup of QuickBooks with CargoTel saves users having to retype information that is already in their system. Clients often comment how having QuickBooks data transfer from CargoTel not only saves them time, but also eliminates common data entry errors.”

Altchiler also stated, “The CargoTel implementation team are experts after working with QuickBooks for over ten years. They quickly and accurately setup up the interaction, usually within a few days.”

Current and future CargoTel clients are encouraged to contact us for additional information.

Contact

To learn more about the CargoTel TMS and QuickBooks, please contact:
Mark Altchiler
info@cargotel.com
443-957-1984
https://cargotel.com/contact/
