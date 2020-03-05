Makeena Awarded Placement in XRC Labs Cohort 9

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Makeena Press Release

Boulder, CO, March 05, 2020 --(



“With consumers’ increased focus on general wellness, healthy diets, and sustainability, demand for easier access to natural products is growing like never before,” said Karen Frame, CEO & Co-founder of Makeena. “That’s where Makeena delivers great value to both natural product brands and consumers, providing brands with a new way to engage with shoppers while offering consumers a user-friendly app for discovering where to buy the healthy and sustainable products they love. This partnership with XRC Labs couldn’t be happening at a better time and is perfectly positioned to help us accelerate our growth. We’re thrilled to be a part of the latest cohort and look forward to working closely together in the years ahead.”



Makeena offers brands and retailers proprietary data, including critical business analytics and shopper data profiles. With Makeena’s technology, brands can receive real-time shopper behavioral information that identifies new distribution opportunities, geographic demands, retailer preferences and product popularity. The free location-enabled mobile app gives shoppers the ability to quickly find products that meet their dietary needs (i.e., gluten-free, lactose-free, peanut-free, etc.) and lifestyle preferences (i.e., organic, plant-based, fair trade, etc.) while saving money. Makeena is the first natural products consumer insights and engagement organization to achieve B Corp Certification.



“What attracted us to Makeena is the passionate community they've built and continue to build among consumers who care about the products they buy,” said Kirsten Horning, Principal at XRC Labs. “We also felt Paypal’s acquisition of Honey was a signal the market is interested in platforms that provide ample value to both consumers and brands."



About Makeena

Makeena is comprised of a location-enabled app and a web portal for brands and shoppers that increases shopper awareness and loyalty for healthy and sustainable brands. Through Makeena’s technology platform, brands and retailers receive critical business analytics and shopper profile data to expand their presence in the market and increase business. Shoppers are engaged with cash back incentives after proof of purchase. Makeena is focused on making healthy products affordable for everyone everywhere – in-store and online. For more information, visit makeena.com.



About XRC Labs

