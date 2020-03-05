Oregon State Police Signs Ten-Year GIS Data Management Contract with GeoComm

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

Saint Cloud, MN, March 05, 2020 --(



This project is a partnered initiative with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and OSP who have a goal of sharing costs and resources to bring multiple benefits to the OSP CAD system, including the creation of a baseline GIS dataset to support faster response times, improve trooper safety, and support future NG9-1-1 system call routing needs.



During this project GeoComm will gather, compile, and analyze the GIS data from state and local jurisdictions throughout Oregon. In addition, GeoComm will complete a variety of CAD GIS data improvement and NG9-1-1 GIS related tasks including analysis, development, and ongoing maintenance of GIS data.



“We are proud to have been chosen to support OSP in their mission to improve GIS data for location validation, vehicle routability, NG9-1-1 readiness, and overall reduce emergency response times,” stated Todd Pieper Vice President of Client Services at GeoComm. “Our West Coast office located in Albany, Oregon will play an instrumental role in the execution of this project. That team consists of dedicated GIS professionals with strong local knowledge of Oregon’s public safety GIS requirements and are currently supporting multiple PSAPs systems throughout the State.”



The Oregon State Police join a growing number of Statewide customers entrusting GeoComm with their NG9-1-1 GIS data assessment, improvement, and maintenance in support of both NG9-1-1 and CAD systems. This project expands GeoComm’s NG9-1-1 GIS data footprint to 12 states across the country.



Amanda Romaine

320-240-0040



www.geo-comm.com



