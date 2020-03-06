26th Annual Dining Out For Life® Event Offers Opportunity to Dine Out to Give Back on April 30

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Project Angel Heart Press Release

More than 240 Denver and Boulder-area restaurants and breweries expected to raise more than $350,000 for Project Angel Heart.

Denver, CO, March 06, 2020 --(



Dining Out For Life is an international event that takes place in more than 45 cities across the United States and Canada and raises more than $4 million annually for organizations that serve people living with HIV/AIDS. Colorado-based Project Angel Heart is proud to host the largest event internationally, with 58 percent more participating restaurants than any other market. In 2019, 231 local restaurants and breweries, 80,000+ diners, and 200+ volunteers participated in Dining Out For Life, raising more than $350,000 to help Project Angel Heart prepare and deliver nutritious, medically tailored meals specifically for clients living with HIV/AIDS.



“At Bank of America, we are committed to supporting the resources necessary to help individuals and families create a path toward lifelong stability by ensuring their basic needs are met,” said Raju Patel, Denver Market President. “Access to healthy food is critically important, especially for people facing life-threatening health issues. We’re pleased to once again be the presenting sponsor of Project Angel Heart’s Dining Out For Life event to help safeguard those in our state who suffer from a debilitating illness so that they won’t have to face additional, expensive health setbacks due to malnutrition.”



This year’s list of participating restaurants includes more than 200 returning restaurants and many new restaurants, including notable newcomers Morin, American Elm, Chow Morso Osteria, and Bacon Social House. While all restaurants will donate 25 percent of food sales on the date of the event, nearly 50 of them will also donate 25 percent of bar sales.



"This is a wonderful community event because of the high level of participation among local restaurants, and all dollars stay here in Colorado to help neighbors in need," said Amy Daly, director of marketing and communications at Project Angel Heart. “It's a win for everyone - dine out, give back, and enjoy a fun evening while supporting the community.”



In appreciation for supporting the event and Project Angel Heart, diners will have the opportunity to be entered into a drawing to win a $2,500 gift card from local event sponsor King Soopers. A host of sponsors support Dining Out For Life, including presenting sponsor Bank of America, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield as the heart-healthy dining sponsor, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka as the official cocktail sponsor.



For more information on Dining Out For Life and for a list of participating restaurants and breweries, visit the Dining Out For Life information page. To learn more about Project Angel Heart, visit ProjectAngelHeart.org.



About Project Angel Heart

Since 1991, Project Angel Heart has delivered medically tailored meals to Coloradans coping with life-threatening illness. With the support of volunteers and donors, Project Angel Heart will prepare and deliver more than 500,000 meals to an estimated 3,200 people in 2020. For more information about Project Angel Heart or for ways to volunteer or donate, please visit www.ProjectAngelHeart.org or call 303-830-0202.



About Dining Out For Life®

