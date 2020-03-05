MORDEKAI X TLD Candles Lighting Up Scope New York

Press Releases TLD Candles Press Release Share Blog

“MORDEKAI helps people express themselves in the world, we help people express themselves in their homes,” says Alexa Oglesby and Lizclaire Tamam, co-founders of TLD Candles. “As big fans of MORDEKAI’s work, we saw the perfect opportunity to create something unique together, that would be offered an at approachable price for SCOPE attendees. It was important to us to keep the integrity of our brand but also capture the boldness of Ken Borochov’s vision,” continues Oglesby and Tamam.



MORDEKAI x TLD Candles draws inspiration from the stars that once graced the silver screens of old Hollywood. The two signature fragrances pay homage to Marilyn Monroe and Hedy Lamarr; “The Marilyn” captures a rose garden in full bloom and “The Hedy” is a soothing blend of white sage and lavender. MORDEKAI’s artistic direction was a fusion between art deco and bold modern minimalism.



The collection offers six products in two fragrance options; large 13 oz. candles, a set of two small 9 oz. candles, and two diffuser reeds, ranging in price from $60-$95. Limited quantities are available and may only be purchased at SCOPE New York, March 5-8.



“We’re excited to see how the collection is received, since it will be the first time we are exhibiting at SCOPE. MORDEKAI x TLD Candles will give visitors the chance to invest in something unique and usable to add to their art collection without breaking bank,” says Oglesby and Tamam.



For more information on TLD Candles visit: https://tldcandles.com/

Lizclaire Tamam

917-698-2806



www.tldcandles.com



