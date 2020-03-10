Press Releases FanFood Press Release

Receive press releases from FanFood: By Email RSS Feeds: Baseball Team Duluth Huskies Partners with Concessions Mobile Ordering Provider Fanfood This Season

Duluth, MN, March 10, 2020 --(



As part of the seasonal contract, the collegiate summer baseball team will be rolling out FanFood’s mobile ordering platform at two of the concession stands from May to August. Fans attending the games at Wade Stadium will be able to browse menu options from their phones, and order anytime during the game on their phones from their seats. They will be alerted when the orders are ready for express pickup at the specially designated FanFood pickup window.



This new partnership adds Duluth Huskies to FanFood’s existing 80+ venue partners nationwide across 10 different verticals. FanFood has been working with venues of all types and sizes to introduce mobile ordering to their concession stands in an attempt to offer greater convenience for the fans, increase average order size and streamline concession operations by removing the need for a cashier.



“We’ve had lots of experience working with Minor League baseball teams across the country, such as Durham Bulls and Lake Erie Crushers,” said Carson Goodale, CEO and co-founder of FanFood. “We’re really excited to have Duluth Huskies as a new partner and enhance the concessions operations for summer collegiate leagues nationwide.”



FanFood is also offering Duluth Huskies $500 worth of free candies as part of a limited-time offer for new venue partners before the end of March. Once the team reaches 150 FanFood offers within the first five home games, FanFood will gift an additional $500 worth of concessions inventory before the end of the season.

Duluth Huskies have been operating in Duluth, Minnesota since 2003. The Huskies play home games at Wade Stadium, which was built in 1941.



FanFood, Inc. (www.fanfoodapp.com) is an in-venue mobile concession ordering and management platform for sports, entertainment and hospitality facilities. The FanFood app allows fans to order concession food from their seats and receive their orders via express pickup or in-seat delivery at their favorite events. We partner with venues nationwide to help take pressure off long concession lines, increase sales and increase the overall fan experience. To find out more about FanFood, call (872) 256-0283 or email isabella@fanfoodapp.com Duluth, MN, March 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- FanFood, a concessions mobile ordering technology company, partners with Northwoods League team, Duluth Huskies, as the mobile ordering platform provider for the upcoming 2020 baseball season.As part of the seasonal contract, the collegiate summer baseball team will be rolling out FanFood’s mobile ordering platform at two of the concession stands from May to August. Fans attending the games at Wade Stadium will be able to browse menu options from their phones, and order anytime during the game on their phones from their seats. They will be alerted when the orders are ready for express pickup at the specially designated FanFood pickup window.This new partnership adds Duluth Huskies to FanFood’s existing 80+ venue partners nationwide across 10 different verticals. FanFood has been working with venues of all types and sizes to introduce mobile ordering to their concession stands in an attempt to offer greater convenience for the fans, increase average order size and streamline concession operations by removing the need for a cashier.“We’ve had lots of experience working with Minor League baseball teams across the country, such as Durham Bulls and Lake Erie Crushers,” said Carson Goodale, CEO and co-founder of FanFood. “We’re really excited to have Duluth Huskies as a new partner and enhance the concessions operations for summer collegiate leagues nationwide.”FanFood is also offering Duluth Huskies $500 worth of free candies as part of a limited-time offer for new venue partners before the end of March. Once the team reaches 150 FanFood offers within the first five home games, FanFood will gift an additional $500 worth of concessions inventory before the end of the season.Duluth Huskies have been operating in Duluth, Minnesota since 2003. The Huskies play home games at Wade Stadium, which was built in 1941.FanFood, Inc. (www.fanfoodapp.com) is an in-venue mobile concession ordering and management platform for sports, entertainment and hospitality facilities. The FanFood app allows fans to order concession food from their seats and receive their orders via express pickup or in-seat delivery at their favorite events. We partner with venues nationwide to help take pressure off long concession lines, increase sales and increase the overall fan experience. To find out more about FanFood, call (872) 256-0283 or email isabella@fanfoodapp.com Contact Information FanFood

Isabella Jiao

312-216-8863



www.fanfoodapp.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from FanFood