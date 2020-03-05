Forex Industry Veterans to Launch New “App Store” Marketplace; OQ Trading Technology is Redefining FX Technology Through Innovative Solutions

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases OQ Trading Technology Press Release

New York, NY, March 05, 2020 --(



The suite of applications, both free and paid, are compatible with platforms that allow third party tools to be integrated, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Trading Station and much more. OQ Trading Technology is also building custom applications for all types of traders.



“We have over 20 years of experience in the FX industry and have witnessed the maturity of the market. We founded OQ Trading Technology and launched the new App store with the determination to help clients with their trading problems and educate them on how to better optimize their strategies,” said Marco Sierra, Chief Executive Officer of OQ Trading Technology. “Whether it’s creating tailored software solutions or connecting traders to the right resources with our strategic partners, we are here to make the management of financial markets friendly to clients worldwide and in the United States.”



In 2019, Marco Sierra and Alejandra Díaz launched a consulting firm, OQ Trading Technology, to help simplify the financial markets by offering customized technology solutions for high-tech retail clients, institutions and businesses. As part of OQ Trading Technology’s mission, the new App store is just one example demonstrating the firm’s commitment to redefining traders’ experiences in the FX sector.



“The new App Store is a positive development for the FX market. Finding and creating tools for FX trading and analysis can often be complex - and with OQ Trading Technology, we have the ability to simplify the process and make them as efficient as traders need them to be,” added Alejandra Díaz, Chief of Operations of OQ Trading Technology.



Below are some of the most popular applications for traders:



· Momentum dashboard – an indicator that consolidates the most common momentum trading indicators into a simple dashboard for users

· Economic News Calendar – an indicator that will show the user the most important upcoming economic news events for the currency pair they are trading

· Chart Rotator – made specifically for MT4, this application allows the user to automatically rotate their view in multiple charts from within a list of pre-selected symbols



If you are attending the TradersExpo 2020 on May 7-9 in Brooklyn, New York, please stop by and meet the OQ Trading Technology team at booth #217.



For more information, or if you have any questions, visit www.oqtradetech.com/eng, or contact our team by email at info@oqtradetech.com.



About OQ Trading Technology

OQ Trading Technology is a solution provider that caters to high-tech retail clients, institutions, and businesses; we produce custom software and turn ideas into action. Our retail focus is creating custom software, EAs, and applications designed to improve the efficiency of any trading ecosystem. Our experts have been coding and working in the Forex industry as their lifelong careers and work with some of the biggest names in the industry. More information on OQ Trading Technology can be found at www.oqtradetech.com/eng



Maria Calvert

646-318-0340



www.oqtradetech.com/eng/



