Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CrowdReviews.com Press Release

Receive press releases from CrowdReviews.com: By Email RSS Feeds: CrowdReviews Partnered with Insurance Nexus Announce: Inundated by IoT: How Carriers Can Leverage a Trillion IoT Devices with Nationwide, CNA and Everest Re

Naples, FL, March 05, 2020 --(



There is no turning back. AI, Blockchain, Machine Learning and IoT become more commonplace every day. By 2025, according to current estimates, there will be more than 50 billion IOT devices; the number is expected to grow to one trillion by 2030.



Maintaining a competitive edge depends on a company’s ability to leverage new technologies with speed and flexibility. A panel of insurance industry executives will address ways to realize ROI from innovation during a not-to-be-missed webinar scheduled Wednesday, March 11, 2020.



Enroll here:

(https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1195619244672158221?source=Media+Partner+CrowdReviews) and gain actionable insights from John Almasan (AVP, Head of Actuarial Advanced Analytics, Nationwide), David He (VP, Artificial Intelligence, CNA), and Sandeep Bajaj (Chief Information Officer, Everest Re). An effective strategy, they all agree, is an essential component for continuing efficiency and profitability.



Discussion will focus on the following points:



Become an agile operation: Set an innovation mindset from the top down by rewarding collaboration, flexibility and individual ownership of change



Build an adaptable foundation: Banish legacy systems forever with a dynamic tech infrastructure capable of rapidly adopting new tech as they emerge



Spend wisely for maximum ROI: Prioritize Insurtech investments with your future needs front of mind to anchor your strategy to long-term objectives



Don’t miss out on this valuable information. Register for this live March 11 webinar, from 9 to 10 a.m. CDT, and stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly tech-centered world.



https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1195619244672158221?source=Media+Partner+CrowdReviews



This webinar is being run in association with the upcoming Insurance AI and Innovative Tech USA Summit 2020, an event by Insurance Nexus, a Reuters Events Company. Expecting more than 500 attendees from across the North American insurance ecosystem, the Insurance AI and Innovative Tech USA Summit brings senior innovation and business unit executives to uncover the rewards of embedding technologies such as AI, IoT, blockchain and automation to create valuable, relevant insurance products and services and seamless experiences through the power of tech-enhanced operations. For more information, please visit the website or get in touch with a member of the Insurance Nexus team.



Contact:

Ira Sopic

Global Project Director

Insurance Nexus

T: + 44 (0) 207 422 4363

T: +1 800 814 3459 ext 4363

E: ira.sopic@insurancenexus.com



About Insurance Nexus

Situated between London's Silicon Roundabout and the City, Insurance Nexus is at the innovative heart of an industry undergoing significant disruption and innovation. Insurance Nexus is the central hub for insurance executives. Through in-depth industry analysis, targeted research, niche events and quality content, the team provides the industry with a platform to network, discuss, learn and shape the future of the insurance industry. Naples, FL, March 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Define your IT innovation strategy or risk becoming irrelevant, according to insurance leaders. Almost daily, a new disruptive technology is developed with far-reaching effects on the industry.There is no turning back. AI, Blockchain, Machine Learning and IoT become more commonplace every day. By 2025, according to current estimates, there will be more than 50 billion IOT devices; the number is expected to grow to one trillion by 2030.Maintaining a competitive edge depends on a company’s ability to leverage new technologies with speed and flexibility. A panel of insurance industry executives will address ways to realize ROI from innovation during a not-to-be-missed webinar scheduled Wednesday, March 11, 2020.Enroll here:(https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1195619244672158221?source=Media+Partner+CrowdReviews) and gain actionable insights from John Almasan (AVP, Head of Actuarial Advanced Analytics, Nationwide), David He (VP, Artificial Intelligence, CNA), and Sandeep Bajaj (Chief Information Officer, Everest Re). An effective strategy, they all agree, is an essential component for continuing efficiency and profitability.Discussion will focus on the following points:Become an agile operation: Set an innovation mindset from the top down by rewarding collaboration, flexibility and individual ownership of changeBuild an adaptable foundation: Banish legacy systems forever with a dynamic tech infrastructure capable of rapidly adopting new tech as they emergeSpend wisely for maximum ROI: Prioritize Insurtech investments with your future needs front of mind to anchor your strategy to long-term objectivesDon’t miss out on this valuable information. Register for this live March 11 webinar, from 9 to 10 a.m. CDT, and stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly tech-centered world.https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1195619244672158221?source=Media+Partner+CrowdReviewsThis webinar is being run in association with the upcoming Insurance AI and Innovative Tech USA Summit 2020, an event by Insurance Nexus, a Reuters Events Company. Expecting more than 500 attendees from across the North American insurance ecosystem, the Insurance AI and Innovative Tech USA Summit brings senior innovation and business unit executives to uncover the rewards of embedding technologies such as AI, IoT, blockchain and automation to create valuable, relevant insurance products and services and seamless experiences through the power of tech-enhanced operations. For more information, please visit the website or get in touch with a member of the Insurance Nexus team.Contact:Ira SopicGlobal Project DirectorInsurance NexusT: + 44 (0) 207 422 4363T: +1 800 814 3459 ext 4363E: ira.sopic@insurancenexus.comAbout Insurance NexusSituated between London's Silicon Roundabout and the City, Insurance Nexus is at the innovative heart of an industry undergoing significant disruption and innovation. Insurance Nexus is the central hub for insurance executives. Through in-depth industry analysis, targeted research, niche events and quality content, the team provides the industry with a platform to network, discuss, learn and shape the future of the insurance industry. Contact Information CrowdReviews.com

Samuel Powers

800-256-5813



https://www.crowdreviews.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CrowdReviews.com Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend