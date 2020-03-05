Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Girls Inc. NYC Press Release

Receive press releases from Girls Inc. NYC: By Email RSS Feeds: Girls Inc. of New York City Named an Official Charity Partner of the 2020 TCS New York City Marathon Set for Sunday, November 1, 2020

New York Road Runners commits to raise $50 million for charity in honor of the 50th anniversary of the New York City Marathon.

New York, NY, March 05, 2020 --(



“Girls Inc. of New York City is thrilled to be a part of the New York City Marathon’s 50th anniversary as an official charity partner for this year’s race, working with our runners to raise funds that will benefit underserved girls throughout the community,” said Dr. Pamela Maraldo, CEO. “The TCS New York City Marathon provides an amazing platform for hundreds of nonprofit organizations to raise awareness and funds toward their missions and involve their audiences in engaging and unique ways. We are proud to support our team on their journey to the iconic finish line.”



More than 450 official charity partners will be part of the 2020 TCS New York City Marathon, providing thousands the opportunity to run in the world’s most popular marathon. This year, in honor of the marathon’s 50th anniversary, NYRR has committed to working with their partners to exceed a goal of $50 million raised for charity through this year’s race.



“New York Road Runners is honored to have Girls Inc. of New York City joining us on our mission to raise a record-breaking $50 million for charity at this year’s TCS New York City Marathon,” said Michael Capiraso, President and CEO at NYRR. “Over the last 50 years, the New York City Marathon has exemplified the running community’s spirit of giving back, and no group demonstrates that more than the thousands who choose to run for charity. We are proud to support the efforts of the Girls Inc. of New York City team and wish them the best of luck as they begin their journey.”



Since its inception in 2006, the TCS New York City Marathon official charity partner program has raised more than $350 million for worthy causes across the globe, including over $60,000 by Girls Inc. of New York City since the organization joined the program in 2018. For more information on the Official Charity Partner Program, please visit https://www.nyrr.org/tcsnycmarathon/runners/charities.



About Girls Inc. of New York City



Girls Inc. of New York City inspires New York City girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. Our comprehensive approach to whole girl development equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. These positive outcomes are achieved through three core elements: people - trained staff and volunteers who build lasting, mentoring relationships; environment - girls-only, physically and emotionally safe, where there is a sisterhood of support, high expectations, and mutual respect; and programming - research-based, hands-on and minds-on, age-appropriate, meeting the needs of today’s girls. Join us at www.girlsincnyc.org.



About the TCS New York City Marathon



The TCS New York City Marathon is the largest marathon in the world and the signature event of New York Road Runners (NYRR), the world’s premier community running organization. The race is held annually on the first Sunday of November and includes over 50,000 runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to runners of all ages and abilities, including over 9,000 charity runners. Participants from over 125 countries tour the diverse neighborhoods of New York City’s five boroughs - Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan. Race morning also features the Rising New York Road Runners Youth Invitational at the TCS New York City Marathon, a race within Central Park that ends at the marathon finish line. More than one million spectators and 10,000 volunteers line the city’s streets in support of the runners, while millions more watch the globally televised broadcast. 