Tempe Attorney Launches Non-Profit to Address Temporary Homelessness Due to Divorce

Clover88 Homes Charitable Foundation is dedicated to helping individuals find temporary housing when they're displaced due to divorce or separation.

Tempe, AZ, March 05, 2020



Clover88 Homes Charitable Foundation was created to solve a need discovered through practicing family law. Through her decades of practice, Ms. McMurdie has been retained by clients who suddenly find themselves homeless, with no place to live. Whether living in a motel, a car or surfing a friend’s couch, this situation sets the client back for months from starting to build a new life after divorce or separation.



Beyond the initial move-out, divorces and unexpected breakups can contribute to ongoing temporary homelessness for many reasons, such as loss of combined income, legal fees, extra payments, credit score and so on.



Clover88 Homes Charitable Foundation will address the issue of divorce-related homelessness through funding of short-term motel stays, and the acquisition and development of affordable temporary housing. Valley attorneys will be able to help identify and refer their clients who may be in need of short-term housing assistance due to divorce or separation.



Cristi McMurdie expands on the organization’s timeline and plans, “We are in the early fundraising initiative – Phase 1 – seeking cash donations initially to provide 1-4 overnight motel stays with a proposed start date of June 1, 2020. In the future we will be organized to receive donations of real estate that people may have expensed and no longer want. The real estate donations will be managed for the highest and best use to benefit this homeless audience.”



Learn more about Clover88 Homes Charitable Foundation and its mission and long-term goals at https://clover88.org.



About McMurdie Law and Mediation and Clover88 Homes Charitable Foundation



480-777-5500





