The Gateway Family YMCA Receives National Recognition for Power Scholars Academy

Union, NJ, March 24, 2020 --



Power Scholars AcademyTM is a partnership between the Y and the national nonprofit BELL (Building Educated Leaders for Life), a five or six-week summer program designed to not only tackle summer learning loss in math and reading, but to also foster physical and social-emotional growth. The program goals are to reduce summer learning loss in math and reading for low-income children and to enhance youth development including academic performance, graduation rates, as well as physical and social-emotional growth.



“We think of summer as a time to give kids a break from school, but that does not mean their development stops,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Many families and students rely on supports provided by schools. Students are at even greater risk over the summer. They can lose up to two months of academic skills during the summer months which is critical for those students who are already academically behind their peers.”



According to the BellXcel 2019 Impact Report, the Kindergarten through Third Grade participants in the Power Scholars Academy at The Gateway Family YMCA showed a three month growth in both reading and math skills over the course of the program. Through the summer program at The Gateway Family YMCA, participants received 37.5 hours of math instruction and 37.5 hours of reading instruction and instructors received 42 hours of professional development training. Children registered within the program achieved 90% average daily attendance. BellXcel works with partners to continuously assess the quality and outcomes of program.



“Summer learning activities play an important role in a child’s academic success, as well as in their social-emotional and physical development,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We were honored to be the first YMCA in New Jersey chosen to provide the Power Scholars Academy program by the YMCA of the USA and we are humbled to continue to receive accolades for our program outcomes.”



The Gateway Family YMCA serves the local communities surrounding Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County and offers summer day camp experiences for preschool through grade 11 and specialty camps for varying ages. To ensure that all children have the chance to experience camp, The Gateway Family YMCA offers financial assistance to those in need, as well as a multi-sibling rate for families.



The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. With a focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across the local community, the Y brings together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, to ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.



Colleen Clayton

908-249-4811



www.tgfymca.org



