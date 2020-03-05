Alveda King, Amy S. Foster and Mike Mullane to Appear on Aussie Osbourne Show

Press Releases Aussie Osbourne Press Release

Toronto, Canada, March 05, 2020 --(



Alveda King (author and niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.), Amy S Foster (author and songwriter known for her work with Andrea Bocelli, Destiny’s Child, Solange Knowles has penned four number one hits with Michael Buble), Donna Grant (NY Times and USA Today bestselling author) and Mike Mullane (NASA astronaut and author) are among those listed to appear on this season of the Aussie Osbourne Show.



The fourth season is set to begin on March 4th as Alveda King talks civil rights for the unborn.



About the host:



William J Bruce III began as a production assistant on a film produced and directed by Academy Award Winner Colin Chilvers. Bruce went on to act as publicist to athletes such as WWE legend the "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase and NFL player Shawn Harper. Bruce made his feature film debut in Lost Penny starring Rachael McOwen of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 before pitching the idea of the Aussie Osbourne Show.



About Aussie Osbourne



Aussie Osbourne is an entertainment site that aggregates news, hosts interviews and reviews films. The Aussie Osbourne Show; features interviews with notable authors, entrepreneurs, and celebrities.



