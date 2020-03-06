DFW Cajun Crawfish Boil Moved Date and Location

Press Releases WannaEat Seafood Press Release

WannaEat Seafood a new restaurant concept in North Texas to host a Crawfish boil in a prominent Dallas Park.

Dallas, TX, March 06, 2020 --(



The DFW Cajun Crawfish Boil runs from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm or until all the crawfish are consumed. The location is Valley View Park off I-635 in North Dallas. The address is 7000 Valley View Lane, Dallas, Texas 75240. The ticket price is now $25 and tickets are available online at http://bit.ly/dfwcrawfish. The discount code “crawfish” can be used now, to get 15% of the ticket price. That code is good until April 15th, 2020. Crawfish are guaranteed until 3pm on that day.



“We ordered over 700 pounds of live crawfish for this event. As an upcoming restaurant and current caterer in Dallas, we have been winning taste buds with our specials, such as, fish stew, salmon patties, jerked shrimp, oxtails and much more, yet this is the Cajun side of ownership we’re showing,” said John Wannamaker, Co-founder and Chef.



This event is rain or shine, no coolers, no tents and no animals. The event is BYOB and music will be by DJ Phil from a local radio station.



For more information, please contact:



Karen Garrison

Media Consultant

469-227-0291 Office

469-914-5128 Fax

wannaeatseafood@gmail.com

Dallas, TX, March 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- WannaEat Seafood announces an update to the scheduled #DFWCajunCrawfishBoil from this weekend to Saturday, May 2, 2020. The original location was the parking lot of The Finest Barbers and Beauty Salon off I-635. The welcomed change can accommodate more people and more parking. All previously, issued tickets will be honored for the new location, date and time.

Karen Garrison

469-227-0291



wannaeatseafood.com



