UpsideLMS Celebrates All of March as "Women’s Month"

In celebration of the upcoming International Women’s Day 2020, UpsideLMS has planned a series of women-centric initiatives that are of women, by women and for both men and women.

UpsideLMS’ Women’s Month will put women power in the spotlight through a series of activities that include:

· an all women podcast featuring UpsideLMS’ women leaders

· an interview with young women of tomorrow featuring two talented teenagers who are not just nurturing grand dreams for themselves but for the world

· a team newsletter curated, written and designed by young talents focusing on women empowerment and equality at workplace

· a campaign on #RightToEducation featuring UpsideLMS’ female squad (Instagram and Facebook exclusive)

· a day of social media planned and executed by a 13-year old literary genius

· a hand painted drawing depicting women power by a 14-year old



Amit Gautam, CEO and Founder of UpsideLMS, says, “I have had women rule all aspects of my life – personal and professional - and in various capacities too. And while each one has been uniquely unique in her way, there has been a common theme across them all. It’s that of integrity, dedication and commitment. It’s a rare mix of EQ and IQ. Of empathy and steadfastness. The very qualities when looked from the employer’s lens, translate into productive, empowered women. Precisely what I have tried to tap into at UpsideLMS since its inception. This has been supported (and even crafted, to a large extent, for better alignment) by our hiring strategies, our workplace-policies and everything in between – maternity, adoption, transport, flexi-time, work from home, and more! It’s no surprise then that our women at the workplace ratio stands at ~40% with a fair representation across all functions.”



“Building gender diversity, equality, representation and inclusion is a team effort. And a moving target. A target we have set for ourselves and pride on achieving year-on-year as we hone our culture that promotes and celebrates female participation,” he adds.



To catch all the Women’s Month happenings, head over to UpsideLMS’ pages –

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/upsidelms

Pranjalee Lahri

(+91) 20 25236050



http://www.upsidelms.com/



