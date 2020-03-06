Elesa – New Expanded Catalogue and E-Commerce Website

Press Releases ELESA (UK) Ltd Press Release

Metheringham, United Kingdom, March 06, 2020 --(



The new product groups consist of well renowned “Industrial Magnets,” “Vibration Damping Elements,” and “Toggle Clamps,” with the addition of many added products within the previous product groups.



The new E-Commerce facility at www.elesa.com now includes “My Elesa” where customers can register an account, forward quote requests, talk with an expert, save product sheets, save into a shopping basket, manage orders and link to their account for enquiries, quotes, discounts, special delivery information etc.



New products are constantly developed, brought to manufacture and added to the Elesa website on a regular basis, so the addition of E-Commerce and online payment means that customers have access to the newest products in the most convenient format.



Metheringham, United Kingdom, March 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As an international market-leader in the standard machine components arena, Elesa manufacture an ever-growing range of products. This year, Elesa have released a new and extensive catalogue, which features an expansion of over 5000 new product codes and updated product groups; extending from 15 to 18 for further clarity and differentiation. To compliment this development, comes added products across their "High Performing" lines, centred niche requirements in the industry.

The new product groups consist of well renowned "Industrial Magnets," "Vibration Damping Elements," and "Toggle Clamps," with the addition of many added products within the previous product groups.

The new E-Commerce facility at www.elesa.com now includes "My Elesa" where customers can register an account, forward quote requests, talk with an expert, save product sheets, save into a shopping basket, manage orders and link to their account for enquiries, quotes, discounts, special delivery information etc.

New products are constantly developed, brought to manufacture and added to the Elesa website on a regular basis, so the addition of E-Commerce and online payment means that customers have access to the newest products in the most convenient format.

The new Elesa catalogue can be requested free online at www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk/catalog-request and by phone on 01526 322670.

Contact Information
ELESA (UK) Ltd.
Daniel Hodson
01526 322670
https://www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk/

Daniel Hodson

01526 322670



https://www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk/



