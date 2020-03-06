Press Releases Comfort Keepers Lithonia Press Release

Receive press releases from Comfort Keepers Lithonia: By Email RSS Feeds: Comfort Keepers Lithonia Grows with a New Business Development Associate

Atlanta, GA, March 06, 2020 --(



“Our organization is quickly expanding and we are eager to reach and serve more members of Gwinnett and the surrounding counties,” Owner Ms. Carla Brown said. “I’m confident this new role will continue to accelerate our growth, and allow us to strategically focus on building on our new business areas.”



The new BDA brings over 12 years experience in Business Development and Customer Service, and will strategically support the cultivation of new clients. The role will also focus on continued expansion into additional geographic areas, as well as direct client and vendor interfacing.



CKL offers industry-leading in-home personal care services for seniors, older adults and women who have recently given birth. Services include companion care, skilled nursing care, home health aide services, 24-hour care, respite care, and private duty nursing. CKL currently serves the Dekalb, Rockdale, and Gwinnett Counties of Georgia.



About Comfort Keepers Lithonia:

Comfort Keepers Lithonia provides in-home skilled nursing and companionship care for elderly individuals, and adults in need of assistance with activities of daily living. Its mission is to provide clients with the highest level of quality of life that is achievable, and to treat each patient with the respect and dignity they deserve. Comfort Keepers Lithonia provides affordable care and well-trained caregivers who are not only reliable, but also compassionate and honest.



To learn more about Comfort Keepers Lithonia, visit www.MyComfortKeeper.com Atlanta, GA, March 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Comfort Keepers Lithonia (CKL) today announces the hire of a new business development associate (BDA) to manage the growth of the organization due to its recent acquisition of the territory in Snellville, Gwinnett County.“Our organization is quickly expanding and we are eager to reach and serve more members of Gwinnett and the surrounding counties,” Owner Ms. Carla Brown said. “I’m confident this new role will continue to accelerate our growth, and allow us to strategically focus on building on our new business areas.”The new BDA brings over 12 years experience in Business Development and Customer Service, and will strategically support the cultivation of new clients. The role will also focus on continued expansion into additional geographic areas, as well as direct client and vendor interfacing.CKL offers industry-leading in-home personal care services for seniors, older adults and women who have recently given birth. Services include companion care, skilled nursing care, home health aide services, 24-hour care, respite care, and private duty nursing. CKL currently serves the Dekalb, Rockdale, and Gwinnett Counties of Georgia.About Comfort Keepers Lithonia:Comfort Keepers Lithonia provides in-home skilled nursing and companionship care for elderly individuals, and adults in need of assistance with activities of daily living. Its mission is to provide clients with the highest level of quality of life that is achievable, and to treat each patient with the respect and dignity they deserve. Comfort Keepers Lithonia provides affordable care and well-trained caregivers who are not only reliable, but also compassionate and honest.To learn more about Comfort Keepers Lithonia, visit www.MyComfortKeeper.com Contact Information Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.

Natasha Davis

(678) 390-2681



www.MyComfortKeeper.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Comfort Keepers Lithonia