Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Industrial Applications to Rogers & Morgan

Benchmark International Facilitates the Acquisition of Industrial Applications to Rogers & Morgan in Knoxville, Tennessee. Industrial Applications (“IA”), is a Knoxville based sole proprietorship which a rich history dating back to 1938 when it was first established by G.W. Sutton, a retired engineer. The current form of IA is a specialized steam distributor focusing on equipment distribution, systems integration, ground support, and engineering conservation control.

Industrial Applications (“IA”), is a Knoxville-based sole proprietorship with a rich history dating back to 1938 when it was first established by G.W. Sutton, a retired engineer. The current form of IA is a specialized steam distributor focusing on equipment distribution, systems integration, ground support and engineering conservation control. IA offers a wide variety of products including steam traps, pumps, control valves, process valves, meters, coils, skid mounted process systems, as well as consulting and troubleshooting for independent contracts and services.



Benchmark International worked alongside Bob and Joy Sutton, the third-generation owners of IA, to plan and execute a successful acquisition process. The buyer, Rogers & Morgan, was identified as a prominent organization and a strong candidate for a synergistic acquisition.



Rogers & Morgan is a manufacturers representative firm specializing in engineered equipment for air. The company has a proud tradition of servicing the greater Tennessee, Virginia, and Kentucky area since 1956. Rogers & Morgan focuses on best-in-class customer service and solving low-pressure air problems with quality products by applying expertise and experience in the field.



Bob Sutton, owner of IA stated about the transaction, “I would like to send a special thank you to the deal team at Benchmark International. I was skeptical when starting the process but they really found me a unicorn of a buyer that is a perfect fit for my company. We’re excited to start the next chapter and look forward to working with Rogers & Morgan.”



Tyrus O’Neill, Managing Partner at Benchmark International added, “Bob and Joy were wonderful clients and the team couldn’t be happier to see this deal close. The buyer aligns well with the organization and their values. We are happy to see this result for Bob and Joy but will miss having them as clients.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

