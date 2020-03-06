Mediation 2020: New Decade/New Perspectives on Saturday, April 25 Seminar at Rutgers Atrium in Somerset, NJ

Somerset, NJ, March 06, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators seminar co-chairs, Anju D. Jessani and Katherine Newcomer, invite members and the public to attend NJAPM’s Sixth Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Seminar, Mediation 2020: New Decade/New Perspectives, on Saturday, April 25 from 8:15 AM to 4:05 PM at the Rutgers Atrium in Somerset, New Jersey.
After breakfast and an organizational update by NJAPM president, Gabrielle Strich, two leading experts will conduct interactive presentations:
- Featured speaker, Andrew Smith on "putting your mediation practice to the test." Andrew served as president of NJAPM from 2014-2016, and has a diverse background as an attorney, mediator, arbitrator, engineer, teacher, business and technology leader.
- Expert speaker, Brad Heckman, on "transferring and translating mediation/peace building skills from the international arena to New Jersey’s mediation services." Brad is a professor at NYU's Center for Global Affairs, teaching courses in international conflict resolution, and past CEO of the New York Peace Institute.
After a networking lunch, there will be two sessions of workshops:
Civil/Business Mediation Workshops Introduced by Felicia Farber:
- Session 1: Managing your 1:40 civil mediation case more effectively from initial referral to getting paid, with Felicia Farber, Andrew Smith and Michele Cresti.
- Session 2: Minkowitz v Israeli, mediation/arbitration rules, the new NJ arbitration law, and practice opportunities/implications with Gabrielle Strich.
Family/Divorce Mediation Workshops Introduced by Lynn Norcia:
- Session 1: The new NJ court program on Economic Mediation for domestic violence cases with Hon. Lawrence Jones (Ret.), and Christine Heer, and Legal Weed, family law and mediation with Pamela Copeland.
- Session 2: Relocation issues in mediation including intrastate moves (AJ v RJ) with Lynn Norcia, and The top 5 financial errors in divorce mediation with Amber Leach.
The seminar will close with an ethics presentation with Robert Lenrow and TBA panelists on "When should a mediated agreement be binding: Reconciling the Standards of Conduct for Mediators, Willingboro, and reality."
The registration fee is $155 for members, $105 for full-time students with ID, and $185 for others until 4/7, with $20 more after that. The seminar qualifies for 6.4 CPE/CLE credits including 1.0 ethics credit. Accredited Professional Mediators receive 5.33 NJAPM CE hours. The seminar meets the AOC’s 4.0 hour annual requirement for roster mediators.
To register and/or join NJAPM, visit www.njapm.org. For more information, please call 800-981-4800.