Mediation 2020: New Decade/New Perspectives on Saturday, April 25 Seminar at Rutgers Atrium in Somerset, NJ

New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators invites members and the public to attend their Mediation 2020: New Decade/New Perspectives seminar, on Sat., April 25 at Rutgers Atrium in Somerset. Featured speaker, Andrew Smith will present "putting your mediation practice to the test" and expert speaker, Brad Heckman will present "transferring and translating mediation/peace building skills from the international arena to New Jersey's mediation services."

Somerset, NJ, March 06, 2020 --



After breakfast and an organizational update by NJAPM president, Gabrielle Strich, two leading experts will conduct interactive presentations:

- Featured speaker, Andrew Smith on "putting your mediation practice to the test." Andrew served as president of NJAPM from 2014-2016, and has a diverse background as an attorney, mediator, arbitrator, engineer, teacher, business and technology leader.

- Expert speaker, Brad Heckman, on "transferring and translating mediation/peace building skills from the international arena to New Jersey’s mediation services." Brad is a professor at NYU's Center for Global Affairs, teaching courses in international conflict resolution, and past CEO of the New York Peace Institute.



After a networking lunch, there will be two sessions of workshops:

Civil/Business Mediation Workshops Introduced by Felicia Farber:

- Session 1: Managing your 1:40 civil mediation case more effectively from initial referral to getting paid, with Felicia Farber, Andrew Smith and Michele Cresti.

- Session 2: Minkowitz v Israeli, mediation/arbitration rules, the new NJ arbitration law, and practice opportunities/implications with Gabrielle Strich.

Family/Divorce Mediation Workshops Introduced by Lynn Norcia:

- Session 1: The new NJ court program on Economic Mediation for domestic violence cases with Hon. Lawrence Jones (Ret.), and Christine Heer, and Legal Weed, family law and mediation with Pamela Copeland.

- Session 2: Relocation issues in mediation including intrastate moves (AJ v RJ) with Lynn Norcia, and The top 5 financial errors in divorce mediation with Amber Leach.



The seminar will close with an ethics presentation with Robert Lenrow and TBA panelists on "When should a mediated agreement be binding: Reconciling the Standards of Conduct for Mediators, Willingboro, and reality."



The registration fee is $155 for members, $105 for full-time students with ID, and $185 for others until 4/7, with $20 more after that. The seminar qualifies for 6.4 CPE/CLE credits including 1.0 ethics credit. Accredited Professional Mediators receive 5.33 NJAPM CE hours. The seminar meets the AOC’s 4.0 hour annual requirement for roster mediators.



Anju D. Jessani, MBA, APM

201-217-1090



www.njapm.org

Gabrielle Strich, Esq., APM

NJAPM President

609-924-2900



