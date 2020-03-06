Concertex Warps Perception of Performance Fabrics with New Collection

Press Releases Concertex Press Release

Spring 2020 Warp collection includes 3 Tekloom textiles.

Northvale, NJ, March 06, 2020



Bold and Graphic, Apex packs a powerful punch. The small scale, pictorial pattern is created with solid colored yarns in the warp and the weft to provide clean, clear color combinations and vivid sharp lines. The vivacious, Tekloom product is offered in 13 colorways, and lends a peak of interest to interior spaces.



Embracing fluidity and change, Flux stylishly reflects both in a 54” upholstery pattern. Reminiscent of the gentle movement found in natural yarn, Flux is constructed with a combination of multicolor filament yarns in the weft to achieve a striking strié effect and fluctuation in tone.



True to its namesake, Parallel’s large-scale stripes grace the face of the 54” upholstery. The pattern is constructed with a striped twill reminiscent of a wool and combines multicolor yarns with solid yarns in the weft to provide color depth and dimension. Parallel is super sophisticated and pure contract.



Offered in a wide range of comfortable colorways and with outstanding performance attributes, Apex, Flux, and Parallel are curated towards healthcare facilities, educational buildings, and government institutions.



Michela Olzen

201-750-3460



concertex.com



