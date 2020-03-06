Epworth Children & Family Services Appoints New Vice President

Press Releases Epworth Children & Family Services Press Release

Kabrina Forrest named nonprofit's Vice President of Clinical & Residential Services.

St. Louis, MO, March 06, 2020 --(



Forrest has more than 15 years of experience in social services and case management. Prior to joining Epworth, Forrest worked in various positions including clinical supervisor and program director at local mental health care facilities. She earned her Master’s degree in Professional Counseling from Lindenwood University and her Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Forrest is a Licensed Professional Counselor.



“Kabrina will take an active role in overseeing our many programs that offer counseling and treatment to both individuals and their families,” said Epworth President and CEO Dr. Michael Panicola. “Her experience, combined with her passion to make a difference, make her an excellent addition to our organization.”



St. Louis, MO, March 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Epworth Children & Family Services - a nonprofit that helps children, youth, and families move toward self-sufficiency by focusing on health, housing, education, and employment - recently appointed Kabrina Forrest as Vice President of Clinical & Residential Services. In this position, she will oversee the nonprofit's residential services treatment program, as well as its in-home community based counseling program. Forrest will implement Epworth's all-encompassing clinical services while managing a team of experienced professionals.

Contact Information Epworth Children & Family Services

Krissy Cross

314-961-5718



epworth.org



