West Coast Mover Joins National Van Lines

North Park Transfer & Storage - with San Diego and Portland, Oregon locations - is now a National Van Lines interstate-moving agent.

Broadview, IL, March 06, 2020 --(



Boasting twin Pacific-neighboring locations (in El Cajon, CA near San Diego and Portland, OR), North Park traces its origins to circa 1930. The current owners have been in the relocation business for 15 years.



The family-owned and operated West Coast mover includes co-owner spouses Mark and Michelle Keller and their two daughters. Michelle serves as office manager of the California location and oversees accounting for the Oregon location. Their daughters also are intrinsic to North Park’s success: Kathryn Muhlback is general manager and Markie Keller is a salesperson and office helper.



The Kellers chose National Van Lines as the ideal van line with which to partner after being impressed with NVL’s “honest” approach. They also realize an NVL alliance can help North Park Transfer & Storage grow its military-relocation business.



“We’re impressed with North Park Transfer & Storage’s coordination of dual sites,” NVL Executive VP Mark Doyle said. “National Van Lines looks forward to many years of partnership.”



Plus, West Coast mover North Park has found with National Van Lines a kindred spirit in helping fight the U.S. hunger crisis. Both are partners with the charitable organization, Move For Hunger, which works with 20 NVL agents nationwide.



These caring companies pick up non-perishable food from people who are moving and deliver the items to local food pantries. NVL agents have delivered more than 170,000 lbs. of food (or nearly 142,000 meals) since National Van Lines and Move For Hunger partnered in 2014.



For more information, contact North Bay Transfer & Storage: 619.258.9990 or 888.619.MOVE



Website: North Bay Transfer & Storage

Email: info@northparktransfer.com

Mail: 287 Vernon Way, El Cajon CA 92020



About National Van Lines



Specialties

Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.



History

Gerry Clark

708-356-5231



www.nationalvanlines.com



