Clearwater Community Volunteers Center to Teach Families to “Go Green” for St. Patrick’s Day

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center will host an environmentally-focused St. Patrick's Day Celebration on March 15th. They invite any and all families and friends to attend for a chance to see a "real" leprechaun.

Clearwater, FL, March 06, 2020 --



St. Patrick’s Day began in Ireland celebrating the patron saint of Ireland, Saint Patrick. According to the Oxford Britannica, “It was emigrants, particularly to the United States, who transformed St. Patrick’s Day into a largely secular holiday of revelry and celebration of things Irish.”



“Taking care of the environment that surrounds us not only preserves animal and plant life, but our own way of life as well.” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center. “Most of us know that St. Patrick’s Day is green-themed so we wanted to take the chance to get more people to ‘Go Green’ and take care of their own backyards while having some fun with their families.”



The event is free to attend and will begin in the Way to Happiness Center where guests will learn about the history of St. Patrick’s Day and about the precept “Safeguard and Improve Your Environment” from the book The Way to Happiness by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard.



A multitude of family oriented activities such as arts & crafts which utilize recycled materials, competitive games and complimentary refreshments between the CCV Center and The Way to Happiness Center will be provided.



The CCV Center, with volunteer assistance, is growing clover plants to give away to all children at the conclusion of the event.



Soltero said, “If families made small changes in their household to reduce their environmental footprint, like growing beneficial plants or moving to energy-efficient LED bulbs, it’d make a huge difference in our community. In The Way to Happiness, L. Ron Hubbard wrote, ‘Even if one only had the opinion that it was just not a good thing to wreck the planet and mentioned that opinion, one would be doing something about it.’”



To R.S.V.P. to the “Go Green” for St Patrick’s Day Event or to find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



