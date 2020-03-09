Chair Letter Released for the Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast Conference, in June

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: Exclusive Chair letter invite released for Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast 2020.

San Diego, CA, March 09, 2020 --(



Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast 2020 will provide delegates the unmatched opportunity to network and collaborate with key industry profiles like Global Product Managers, Senior PFS Engineers, Device Testing Managers, Heads of Late-Stage PFS Development and many more.



An early bird saving of $200 will be available for bookings made by March 31st 2020. Register at www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/PRcom3



For 2020’s conference, SMi is delighted to welcome Natalie Abts, Head of Human Factors Engineering, Genentech as this year’s co-chair as well as Tina Rees, Associate Director – Human Factors, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, as a returning chair.



Excerpt of Chair Letter:



“Dear Colleagues,



“As chairs of the 5th annual Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast conference, we cordially invite you to attend this anticipated event taking place on the 15th-16th of June 2020 in San Diego.



“The 2020 event will bring together expertise from individuals in multiple disciplines in the field of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices. The two-day, packed agenda will offer a series of presentations, through which you will gain insight into current industry trends, innovations in device design and technology, human factors engineering, regulatory insights, process development and design controls for combination product development.



“With the injectable drug delivery industry growing exponentially year-to-year, administration using pre-filled syringes, auto-injectors, and pen-injectors are increasingly common. Innovations in device technology, such as smart devices, micro-array patches and needle free delivery, are leading the way in device design and platform approaches for combination products and pre-filled syringes are being used more and more in industry. Patient centricity is still a key driver of the combination product industry and with updates to regulatory guidance, it is essential to keep on top of the newest changes in device regulation. Benchmarking against the latest research and development in industry is critical in minimizing risk and ensuring the best possible product for end users...”



There will also be a post-conference workshop day on the 17th of June 2020 featuring two half-day workshops:



The event brochure with the full chair letter, agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from the website: www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/PRcom3



Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast

Main conference: 15th-16th June 2020



Proudly sponsored by:

Almac | Credence MedSystems | Heuft | Mitsubishi Gas Chemical | Nemera | Owen Mumford | PHC Corporation | Steri-Tek | Zeon Speciality Materials



Contact Information:

To sponsor or exhibit, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168

For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on +44 (0)20 7827 6088



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/PRcom3



