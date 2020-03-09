Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: The 6th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference will convene in Prague on 18th and 19th of May 2020.

Register online or contact James Hitchen for delegate registration enquiries on +44 (0) 207 827 6054 London, United Kingdom, March 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Building on previous successful editions, the 2020 Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe conference will bring together senior personnel along with industry leaders to discuss the latest developments from across the region including updates from the Czech Army, Polish Land Forces, Hungarian Defence Forces and Romanian Land Forces. The programme features an extraordinary gathering of speakers including:• Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division, Czech Armed Forces• Major General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, Austrian MoD• Brigadier General Dariusz K. Parylak, Deputy Commander, 11th Armoured Cavalry Division, Polish Land Forces• Brigadier General Gabor Lorincz, Commander of 25th Infantry Brigade, Hungarian Defence Forces• Brigadier General Claudiu Mihail Sava, Deputy Chief Land Forces for Operations, Training and Doctrine, Romanian Land Forces• Colonel Zdenek Mikula, Deputy Commander 7th Mechanised Brigade, Czech Armed Forces• Colonel Jaroslav Kozubek, Head of Department, Land Force Training Development, Czech Armed Forces• Lieutenant Colonel Vojko Sotlar, Chief of Infantry Combat Development Section, Slovenian Army General Staff• Major Eero Aija, Commanding Officer Scouts Battalion, Estonian Defence ForcesThe conference will highlight significant information on crucial topics including Developing the Future of Czech Land Force Strategy; Enhancing Armoured Vehicle Capacity and interoperability to provide a Flexible Combat Fleet for Future Polish Forces ; The Future of the 7th Mechanised Brigade in the Czech Armed Forces and Generating effective Mass for the Future of Hungarian Armed Forces in 2026.For further information about the speaker line up and the programme can be viewed on the website www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr4Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference 202018th and 19th of May 2020Czech Republic, PragueTo sponsor or exhibit at Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2020, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0)207 827 6748Register online or contact James Hitchen for delegate registration enquiries on +44 (0) 207 827 6054 Contact Information SMi Group

