Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ABD Development Company Press Release

Receive press releases from ABD Development Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Providence Golf Club Community Sets Off Phase Two with Hampton Landing by ABD Development

The first few months of the new year have proven exceptionally active at Providence Golf Club Community, the exclusive private development by ABD in Davenport just southwest of Orlando, Florida. Phase two construction has begun with new models and price points, a new fitness center has been added to the existing amenities, and the region is growing with new retail and medical infrastructure.

Orlando, FL, June 29, 2020 --(



“We chose to bring back pricing in the $300k range after Sherbrook Springs at Providence sold out last year,” said Yuval Botansky, President of ABD. “Hampton Landing homes will have classic yet contemporary features on option: sleek and clean lines, flat tile, sculptural lighting, glossy finishes, and modern/farmhouse kitchen style. One of our incentives for buyers this month is an $8,000 design center credit, which is available on full price contracts and will enable extra customization of the new models.”



ABD Development accompanied the Phase Two announcement with two new floor plans available for custom building in Hampton Landing:



The Marbella – 2192 square feet with pricing to begin in high $300k range.



This new model has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and an open floor plan. Add the optional summer kitchen to the expansive lanai to fully experience the Florida indoor-outdoor lifestyle. This new home in Providence will suit everyone.



The Courtyard – 2530 square feet with pricing to begin in low $400k range.



ABD reimagined the 4bed/3bath Courtyard to fit on 50 foot wide lots in Hampton Landing. This two-story show home has soaring 20 feet ceilings, so much natural light, and the namesake courtyard with separate suite. Add a pool for under $500k total price.



New construction in Hampton Landing comes at a time when the City of Davenport and this portion of Polk County are growing and adding conveniences for residents such as the new Super Publix and excellent medical facilities. Providence has recently completed construction on its second fitness center just in time for Phase Two activity. ABD is also offering a $5k closing cost credit on spec homes to incentivize new buyers during the month of March. Contact ABD sales representatives now to find out more about this luxury Orlando golf community with incredible amenities, very low HOA costs, and no CDD fees.



For more information about ABD Development, please see

http://www.abddevelopment.com.



For more information about Providence, please visit

http://www.providenceflorida.com Orlando, FL, June 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The new decade is off to an exciting start in Providence Golf Club Community in the southwest Orlando, Florida area. The gated community’s award winning developer, ABD Development, has broken ground on Phase Two with the Hampton Landing neighborhood. First tier pricing on select home sites was announced in First Quarter 2020, as well as two new models by ABD for this new neighborhood on the naturally beautiful back nine of the Providence golf course.“We chose to bring back pricing in the $300k range after Sherbrook Springs at Providence sold out last year,” said Yuval Botansky, President of ABD. “Hampton Landing homes will have classic yet contemporary features on option: sleek and clean lines, flat tile, sculptural lighting, glossy finishes, and modern/farmhouse kitchen style. One of our incentives for buyers this month is an $8,000 design center credit, which is available on full price contracts and will enable extra customization of the new models.”ABD Development accompanied the Phase Two announcement with two new floor plans available for custom building in Hampton Landing:The Marbella – 2192 square feet with pricing to begin in high $300k range.This new model has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and an open floor plan. Add the optional summer kitchen to the expansive lanai to fully experience the Florida indoor-outdoor lifestyle. This new home in Providence will suit everyone.The Courtyard – 2530 square feet with pricing to begin in low $400k range.ABD reimagined the 4bed/3bath Courtyard to fit on 50 foot wide lots in Hampton Landing. This two-story show home has soaring 20 feet ceilings, so much natural light, and the namesake courtyard with separate suite. Add a pool for under $500k total price.New construction in Hampton Landing comes at a time when the City of Davenport and this portion of Polk County are growing and adding conveniences for residents such as the new Super Publix and excellent medical facilities. Providence has recently completed construction on its second fitness center just in time for Phase Two activity. ABD is also offering a $5k closing cost credit on spec homes to incentivize new buyers during the month of March. Contact ABD sales representatives now to find out more about this luxury Orlando golf community with incredible amenities, very low HOA costs, and no CDD fees.For more information about ABD Development, please seehttp://www.abddevelopment.com.For more information about Providence, please visithttp://www.providenceflorida.com Contact Information ABD Development Company/Providence

Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition

863-420-2100, extension 103



www.abddevelopment.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ABD Development Company Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend