Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Dempsey, Dilling & Associates and Thomas & Hutton

Thomas & Hutton (T&H), a Southeast-based, privately-held, professional consulting and engineering firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Smyrna, Tennessee-based Dempsey, Dilling & Associates (DDA) to the team. With offices in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee, T&H’s addition of DDA will increase its presence throughout middle Tennessee.

Tampa, FL, March 07, 2020 --



Thomas & Hutton (T&H), a Southeast-based, privately-held, professional consulting and engineering firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Smyrna, Tennessee-based Dempsey, Dilling & Associates (DDA) to the team. With offices in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee, T&H’s addition of DDA will increase its presence throughout middle Tennessee. The combination was effective February 1 and DDA will operate under the Thomas & Hutton brand. Smyrna and Nashville office locations will combine in representing the T&H Nashville region, and will be well positioned to provide more municipal services in Tennessee.



On growing the Nashville region, Regional Director Travis Todd says, “Our team in Nashville has been steadily growing since our opening three years ago. We’ve been fortunate to work on quality projects with top tier clients all over Middle Tennessee. The addition of DDA only serves to make us even stronger in the region with additional resources and expertise to continue serving our clients well.”



Jerome Dempsey, PE, serving in his new role as a T&H Principal with a primary focus on client service in Tennessee, states, “It was evident from the beginning of our discussions that T&H embraced the same philosophy as DDA in providing quality based professional services to clients, while also focusing on the community and personal growth of its employees. Our combined expertise will provide a broader range of professional services to our clients, while maintaining the personal client relationships. We are thrilled to be part of Thomas & Hutton and can’t wait to see what the future holds for our new combined team.”



During its 74-year history, Thomas & Hutton has provided water and wastewater services across the southeast. The addition of DDA’s expertise provides the growing company additional skilled workforce and strengthens the services offered by T&H’s Water & Wastewater department, especially in the surface water treatment arena.



Formed in 2004, DDA provides consulting engineering services for municipalities and utility districts throughout Tennessee. These services cover the full spectrum of needs for municipalities, including water, wastewater, stormwater drainage, roadway, recreational facilities, municipal buildings, bridge replacements, GIS/GPS mapping, and environmental related projects.



Brad Dilling, PE, serving as a T&H Principal and Project Manager/Group Leader says, “We are extremely excited about the synergy between our companies, our people, and our cultures. The Nashville area is rapidly growing, and we see this partnership opportunity as one that will help meet and exceed our clients’ needs throughout Middle Tennessee.”



Thomas & Hutton operates in nine regions across four states. An established and well-respected leader in providing professional consulting and comprehensive engineering and related services, Thomas & Hutton looks forward to continuing its legacy of providing engineering and design solutions to a diverse group of public and private clients.



With the addition of the DDA team, Thomas & Hutton CEO Samuel McCachern states, “On behalf of T&H, we are excited about our growing team. Jerome and Brad have a successful practice built on long-term relationships. Together, our combined relationships and expertise will add value and benefit to our clients as we continue to expand service capabilities in markets throughout the southeastern United States.”



Tyrus O’Neill, Managing Partner at Benchmark International added, “Everyone here at Benchmark International was very excited to see this deal close. Thomas & Hutton is a great reputable firm which aligns well with Dempsey, Dilling & Associates. Jerome and Brad will be in good hands moving forward, and we wish the best for all parties involved in the deal.”



About Benchmark International:

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Brittney Zoeller

813-898-2350



www.benchmarkintl.com



