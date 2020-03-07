DetailXPerts Enters the Gatlinburg and Phoenix Markets

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases DetailXPerts Press Release

The World’s First Eco-Friendly Steam Detailing Franchise Pushes Further Its Territorial Expansion

Chattanooga, TN, March 07, 2020 --(



Overview of the Gatlinburg and Phoenix Mobile Auto Detailing Markets

Gatlinburg, TN

The Gatlinburg, TN, auto detailing market is characterized with a number of separate, small service providers with no prominent leader. Most of them focus on basic car wash services using conventional water-wasting methods. Few offer higher-level detailing packages. However, none of them specializes in eco-friendly steam cleaning services. At the same time, market trends show a rising demand for high-quality detailing services both from residents and businesses in the area.



The obvious market niche opportunity is a chance for DetailXPerts to introduce a whole new industry to the area. Their patent-pending technology that allows for cleaning cars with steam aims to mark the beginning of a new trend. Executives believe they are in the position to share their vision and set an example of how vehicles are to be washed to perfection while keeping the environment clean and safe.



Phoenix, AZ

According to The Guardian, sociologist Andrew Ross labeled Phoenix as the “least sustainable city in the world” in 2011. Rainfall is minimal. The number of dust storms rises, threatening driver safety. The Colorado River, the state’s main water source, is drying up. Two-thirds of Arizona is facing severe to extreme drought. The region is in painful need for ecologically-sound solutions. Phoenix’s ~1.8 million cars (data as of 2018) can surely contribute. Their owners need to switch to water-saving cleaning methods and DetailXPerts’ professional steam detailing services may be just the right decision.



DetailXPerts’ Entrance into the Gatlinburg and Phoenix Mobile Auto Detailing Markets

The world’s first eco-friendly vehicle steam cleaning franchise system enters both the Gatlinburg and Phoenix markets with 8-people teams. The company already started operations in Gatlinburg back in January. The Phoenix unit saw its official launch just a few days ago, on March 2. Both locations will soon get their own online presence to help customers book an appointment with them. Their websites and social media properties will be active in a matter of days, the company’s marketing team assures. Inquiries from residents, businesses, and local institutions and organizations are welcome. Special rates will be available for long-term contracts.



Where to Next?

Gatlinburg is a key point in DetailXPerts’ plan to establish its leadership position in the eastern part of Tennessee after conquering the southeast with its Chattanooga operations. Logically, now the company turns west to Knoxville. From there, it will only be a matter of time to conquer the Nashville mobile auto detailing market as well.



Central Arizona is a well known territory for DetailXPerts, having served the Scottsdale region before. However, the focus is now on offering Phoenix residents and businesses detailing services that will contribute massively to improving the area’s environmental situation. Additionally, the company is working on entering EPA’s SmartWay program. This affiliation will further boost their dedication to sustainability in business. Moreover, it will give them a chance to establish a more meaningful relationship with their local Phoenix clients in the trucking and logistics industry.



About DetailXPerts

With its Support Center located in Chattanooga, TN, DetailXPerts is the world’s first eco-friendly auto spa system offering franchise opportunities in the country and beyond its borders. The unique patent-pending steam technology, impeccable results, and environmental concept (clean 15 cars with just 2 gallons of water) have attracted thousands of clients and an increasing number of entrepreneurial-spirited people looking for a proven business system in an educational and family setting. For more information, call (313) 924-9779, toll free (877) 317-9737, or visit their websites at www.detailxperts.net and www.detailxpertsfranchise.com. Chattanooga, TN, March 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DetailXPerts’ growing franchise system continues to expand and conquer new territories. The first quarter of 2020 is seeing the opening of 2 new detail locations in Tennessee and Arizona. Angela Williams

877-317-9737



https://www.detailxpertsfranchise.com



